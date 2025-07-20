Priyanka Chopra stuns with bikini photos featuring daughter Malti as she celebrates 43rd birthday

Every year gets better and better for Priyanka Chopra.

Over the weekend, the Citadel actress rang in her 43rd trip around the sun, and in honor of the special day, she shared a round of photos featuring her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie.

She and the "Jealous" singer have been married since 2018, and welcomed their daughter, who is three years old, on January 15, 2022 via surrogacy.

© Instagram Priyanka celebrated her 43rd birthday on July 18

Priyanka took to Instagram after her birthday celebrations and shared a glimpse inside her family's latest getaway, starting off with a photo of herself laying on a beach chair by a bonfire, and Nick and Malti are seen running behind her.

She next shared a loved-up photo with Nick, as well as a slew of snaps of her in different bikinis.

"Winning at life," she wrote in her caption alongside a praying hands emoji, adding: "Grateful. Thank you all for the birthday wishes, messages and calls. My heart is full."

© Instagram The actress shared a round of stunning beach photos

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "The cutest fam. So glad you had a nice birthday and being surrounded by some of the people that love you the most!" as others followed suit with: "Love the energy," and: "I am so happy for you Priyanka. Thank you for sharing these beautiful photos with us. You look amazing! Happy Birthday," as well as: "Happy birthday! Beautiful on the inside and the outside!!"

Priyanka also reflected on her birthday in a previous post, in which she shared another round of photos from her celebratory vacation.

© Instagram She and her husband enjoyed a relaxing getaway with Malti

"As I prepare to go into another year around the sun. On my birthday eve, all I can be is grateful," she first shared.

"I feel so protected by the universe and so grateful for all the gifts that have been provided to me," she went on, adding: "My family is my greatest gift and all of my incredible well wishers around the world. Thank you. So with immense gratitude I go into 43 baby!"

© Instagram Malti is already quite the jet-setter

Though Priyanka and Nick, who met in 2017 and started dating the following year, are typically based in Los Angeles or occasionally London, they spent much of this summer living in New York City while Nick was on Broadway.

The Camp Rock actor had been performing as Jamie Wellerstein opposite Adrienne Warren as Cathy Hiatt in the musical The Last Five Years, which was created by Jason Robert Brown and first premiered at Chicago's Northlight Theatre in 2001 before it was produced Off-Broadway in March 2002. Its latest Broadway production, Nick's Broadway debut, premiered in April, and came to an end on June 22.