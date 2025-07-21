Janet Jackson makes rare public show of support for brothers months after family death

Janet Jackson will always have love and support for her siblings.

Over the weekend, the "Someone to Call My Lover" singer made a surprise appearance in England, stepping out on stage to support her brothers, who were performing in England as The Jacksons.

Their reunion comes almost a year after the oldest Jackson brother, Tito Jackson, whose full name was Toriano Adaryll "Tito" Jackson, passed away aged 70 on September 15 of last year after an apparent heart attack.

On Saturday, July 19, Janet attended a performance by her brothers Jackie and Marlon Jackson — who were still bandmates with Tito at the time of his death last year — at the Heritage Live festivals in Reading.

The Heritage Live official Instagram account shared a slew of photos from the special surprise appearance, including one in which Janet appears on stage standing between her two brothers, and another two in which they were pictured in an embrace.

"What a privilege it was to have a very rare appearance by @janetjackson when she joined her brothers on stage last night at the @englefieldestate and what a performance @thejacksons gave us!" they wrote, adding: "A real treat! Thanks guys — we all love you at @heritagelivefestivals! Xxx"

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "I'm so happy for her to reunite with her brothers, I'm so touched," as others followed suit with: "Love love love her," and: "We had the best time," as well as: "Loved the music."

Per People, Janet also shared some backstage videos to her Instagram Stories, gushing over how excited she was to watch her brothers perform.

© WireImage Janet with her niece Paris and some of her brothers during a memorial service for Michael Jackson

"Words can't express how much your nephew and I enjoyed tonite," she wrote, referring to her eight-year-old son Eissa, who she welcomed with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana.

"It was so good seeing both of you as usual," she went on, adding: "God bless you on your journey," and: "We love you so much."

© Getty Tito, Jackie and Marlon i9n 2024

Janet, who was born Janet Damita Jo Jackson, is the tenth and youngest Jackson. After appearances on her family's variety show, she went on to become a pop icon, one of the most successful recording artists of the 1990s, a sex symbol, and overall one of the world's best-selling music artists.

When she was 18, in 1984, she eloped with James DeBarge, however their marriage was annulled the following year. She married René Elizondo Jr. in 1991, but their marriage was kept a secret until they ultimately divorced some years later. She was in a relationship with Jermaine Dupri from 2002 to 2009, and from 2012 to 2017, she was married to Wissam.