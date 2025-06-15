Paris Jackson speaks out against backlash ahead of performance on anniversary of dad Michael Jackson's death

Paris Jackson is setting the record straight amid backlash.

Over the weekend, the "hit your knees" singer and only daughter of Michael Jackson made a statement explaining why she would be performing on the anniversary of her father's death.

In addition to Paris, the late "Beat It" singer also shared son Prince, 28, with ex-wife Debbie Rowe, and son Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, 23, who he welcomed via surrogacy.

Paris took to Instagram on Friday, June 13 and addressed those "mad again" that she has a scheduled performance on the 16th anniversary of her father's passing, June 25.

"So people are mad again. This time, I think, I guess one of the tour dates I'm supposed to be going out on tour with Incubus and Manchester Orchestra happens to be June 25," she started, adding that it's of course "a very negative anniversary for me in my life and my family."

Back in March, Incubus, a California-based rock band, announced that Paris and Manchester Orchestra would be joining their Morning View + The Hits tour in the U.S. and U.K.

Paris further shared: "So, what I guess I have to explain to these people is that when ... you're not headlining these shows, you don't pick what date you perform."

She added that as a supporting act, rather than the headliner, she wouldn't have luxe accommodations throughout the tour, and that she is "gonna be in a soccer mom van."

"It's just me and my acoustic guitar and my sound guy, who happens to be my fiancé,” she added, referring to Justin Long, to whom she got engaged to in December of last year. "So, I'm gonna tell 'em, 'Sorry, guys, we can't perform on this date?'" she said, sarcastically, further brushing off criticism.

Michael passed away aged 50 from an overdose of propofol and other prescription painkillers. His doctor, Conrad Murray, was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter in November 2011, and was sentenced to four years in prison, however he was released after two years.

Paris is based in Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, in a "cabin-style" home she purchased in 2022 for $3.8 million, which once belonged to Hollywood Golden Age star Rock Hudson.

She purchased the residence following the 2020 sale of her first home, a house in Topanga Canyon that she sold for $2.3 million. Per Architectural Digest, the Hollywood Hills property has three bedrooms, two full baths, and spans about 3,000 square feet. It also has a garage that was turned into a music studio, a movie theater, forested grounds, and a freeform saltwater pool.