Michael Jackson's daughter Paris 'concerned' over misuse of late dad's $2 billion estate — details
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris 'concerned' over misuse of late dad's $2 billion estate — details
Paris Jackson at Le Grand DÃ®ner du Louvre held at MusÃ©e du Louvre on March 04, 2025 in Paris, France.© Getty Images

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris 'concerned' over misuse of late dad's $2 billion estate — details

The late King of Pop also welcomed sons Prince and Bigi Jackson before his 2009 passing

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Michael Jackson famously was nearly $500 million in debt at the time of his sudden and tragic passing in 2009 aged 50. But his estate in the years since has only grown in value.

Now, the late King of Pop's estate is valued at over a reported $2 billion, with some estimates going as high as $2.5 billion, thanks in large part to merchandising and royalties for his music, posthumous releases, and the highly successful musical adaptation of his life, MJ the Musical.

However, the musician's daughter Paris Jackson is now going to court over certain "premium payments" from his estate that have raised alarm bells.

Michael Jackson at the press conference announcing his 2009 comeback tour© Getty Images
Michael Jackson's estate making "premium payments" has been called into question

What do Paris' court documents say?

Per court documents obtained by People, the model and singer, 27, filed documents on June 24 stating she was "concerned" over recent approval of payments made to three law firms in 2018.

They mentioned her objecting to the "practice of granting so-called 'premium payments' for unrecorded attorney time, much less paying one-hundred percent of any such extraordinary amounts."

The documents specify a six-month period in 2018 during which time the co-executors of his estate requested approval for payments of $625,000 for three law firms for "uncaptured time," per Paris.

paris jackson nina ricci show paris fashion week© Getty Images
Paris filed documents in court alleging the payments were made without proper approval

She further claims in her filing that two of the firms had already been granted their payments, violating the "Court's order allowing only partial payment of attorneys' fees until Court approval is obtained," adding: "Even worse, these payments appear, at least in part, to consist of lavish gratuities bestowed upon already well-compensated counsel."

What happens next?

Paris' attorney requested from the court a "schedule for all of the outstanding approvals, both the accountings and the legal fees."

Michael Jackson died of cardiac arrest in June 2009© Getty Images
Michael was nearly $500 million in debt by the time of his death

The matter is officially set to go beyond filings now, as a court hearing for the issue is scheduled for July 16.

Has Michael's estate responded?

Jonathan Steinsapir, the attorney for the Estate of Michael Jackson, shared a statement with the publication following Paris' filing. "The Executors' approval of payments to attorneys have been made with the same business judgment that has earned this Estate over $3 billion." 

Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson attend the opening night of "MJ: The Musical"© Getty Images
The King of Pop welcomed three children before his passing, Prince, Paris and Bigi

"We are confident that the objected-to payments are appropriate as, indeed, they are fully consistent with payments made in the decade prior, all of which have been approved by the Probate Court."

How much are Michael's three kids worth?

When Michael passed away on June 25, 2009, he divided his estate between three primary parties — his children, his mother Katherine Jackson, and a variety of children's charities.

Katherine with Michael© Getty Images
40% of the late musician's estate goes to his mother Katherine Jackson until her death

40% of his estate is to go to his three kids, Prince, Paris and Bigi Jackson, with another 40% to his mother Katherine until her death, and the remaining 20% to charity. Upon the Jackson matriarch's death, her portion of the estate would go to Michael's three children, giving them a total of 80%.

Katherine, 95, is currently valued to be worth a reported $100 million, while Prince, Paris and Bigi, thanks also in part due to the sale of their father's music catalog, are reported to be worth about $150 million each, per celebritynetworth.com.

