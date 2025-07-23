Sharon Osbourne grants final wish for Ozzy Osbourne ahead of heartbreaking death

Tributes have been pouring in for Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away aged 76 on Tuesday.

His death comes after a decades-long journey with Parkinson's disease, which led to a significant decline in his health in recent years.

One last time

© Getty Images Sharon was able to grant his final wish

Ozzy's beloved wife, Sharon Osbourne, was able to grant him his greatest wish just weeks before his death by bringing him back to England, his home country, for one final concert.

The 72-year-old helped put together the Back to the Beginning benefit concert in his hometown of Birmingham, with the performance coinciding with the couple's move back to the UK after decades of living in the States.

Ozzy blew the crowd away with his final performance alongside his Black Sabbath bandmates at Villa Park in Birmingham on July 5, raking in $189 million in proceeds for various charities.

© Getty Images The singer gave his final performance at the Back to the Beginning concert

Also taking to the stage on the momentous day were iconic support acts like Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax, who played to 40,000 fans. Speaking to Music Business Worldwide, Sharon explained why Villa Park was the perfect spot for her husband's last hurrah.

"The only place that we could do it would have been Aston, because that's where Ozzy was born and grew up, which is right where the Villa ground is," she said. I thought of having all the bands he's ever had relationships with perform and maybe do Sabbath songs and Ozzy songs."

"It became a celebration of the music," she continued. "All the generations are going to be there that Sabbath and Ozzy have passed the torch down to."

Home sweet home

© Mitch Haaseth Ozzy and Sharon's move to the UK coincided with his final performance

The couple had planned to permanently move back to their Buckinghamshire home after living in the US for decades, as they looked forward to retirement.

The mother of three opened up to The Sun about Ozzy's Back to the Beginning show in February, sharing that he was "very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this".

"Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body, and it's affected his legs," she added. "But his voice is as good as it's ever been."

© Kevin Winter The star suffered from Parkinson's disease for decades

She also expressed her desire to retire peacefully after working for decades alongside her husband.

"I've been doing this since I was 15, and I'm done. We just want to live our life and do what we want to do and not have to follow an itinerary anymore," she told Billboard.

Saying goodbye

© Instagram He was reportedly surrounded by his family

Ozzy's family announced his death in a moving statement released on July 22.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," they shared. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Tributes have been pouring in for the rocker, who undoubtedly changed the music industry and was responsible for bringing the heavy metal genre to the mainstream.

© WireImage Elton posted a sweet tribute to his late friend

"So sad to hear the news of Ozzy Osbourne passing away," Sir Elton John shared on social media.

"He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I've ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love. Elton xx."

Sir Rod Stewart wrote: "Bye, Bye Ozzy. Sleep well, my friend. I'll see you up there – later rather than sooner."

© PA Images via Getty Images Rod and Ozzy were close friends

His Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi also shared an emotional tribute, writing: "I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park."

"It's just such heartbreaking news that I can't really find the words, there won't ever be another like him. Geezer (Butler), Bill (Ward) and myself have lost our brother. My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace Oz. Tony."

