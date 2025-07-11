Ozzy Osbourne shares major news following emotional farewell

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne went out with a bang on July 5 when fans farewelled the Black Sabbath singer onstage at the Back to the Beginning festival in an emotional performance.

However, it appears that Ozzy has no plans of slowing down after announcing that he is writing a memoir titled Last Rites, set for release in October.

A new era

The 76-year-old confirmed the news via Instagram, reposting an article that reported the exciting update. It marks his second memoir after the release of I Am Ozzy in 2010.

According to the synopsis, the book will focus on Ozzy's health battle in recent years, as well as his family life and marriage to Sharon Osbourne, and his incredible final performance at the festival.

The memoir announcement revealed that Last Rites would be "the shocking, bitterly hilarious, never-before-told story of Osbourne's descent into hell."

"At the age of 69, Ozzy Osbourne was on a triumphant farewell tour, playing to sold-out arenas and rave reviews all around the world," the description continued.

"Then disaster. In a matter of just a few weeks, he went from being hospitalized with a finger infection to having to abandon his tour — and all public life — as he faced near-total paralysis from the neck down."

Ozzy has been open about his ongoing health issues, which began when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003. Since then, he has undergone several surgeries, including four spinal procedures, and now requires the assistance of a cane to walk.

In an excerpt from the book, the father of three shared that his story wasn't over yet, despite his retirement from performing.

"People say to me, if you could do it all again, knowing what you know now, would you change anything? I'm like, [expletive] no," he wrote. "If I'd been clean and sober, I wouldn't be Ozzy. If I'd done normal, sensible things, I wouldn't be Ozzy."

"Look, if it ends tomorrow, I can't complain. I've been all around the world. Seen a lot of things," he continued. "I've done good…and I've done bad. But right now, I'm not ready to go anywhere."

The final farewell

Ozzy was joined by a sea of stars at the Back to the Beginning festival, including Metallica, Slayer, Guns N' Roses, Yungblood and Slash.

"It's my final encore; it's my chance to say thank you to my fans for always supporting me and being there for me," the star shared ahead of the show. "It means everything. I am forever in their debt for showing up for me and the fans. I can't quite put it into words, but I feel very emotional and blessed."

Fans and critics alike were blown away by the incredible day, which acted as a touching and emotional send-off for the Prince of Darkness.

While this marked his final live performance, Ozzy explained that he wasn't quite finished with the music industry yet.

"I still enjoy doing my own work. I also enjoy singing on other people's work" he told Metal Hammer magazine. "For the foreseeable future, I will keep on recording if the projects interest me. It's very important."

Ozzy and Sharon plan to relocate from the US to their home country of the UK, after decades of living in the States.

