Julian McMahon's mysterious final days revealed following shocking death

Nip/Tuck sent shockwaves through Hollywood, after his wife announced that he had succumbed to his battle with cancer on July 2.

New details have emerged around his passing, with a death certificate obtained by the Daily Mail revealing that he was cremated in Clearwater, Florida, with no funeral service.

Church connection

© Getty Images The star passed away in Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater houses the headquarters of the Church of Scientology, an organization that boasts several high-profile members like Tom Cruise and John Travolta. The Church owns about 185 properties in the town, and Clearwater is the global center of the organization.

Many social media users wondered why Julian was in the city when he died, particularly since the residential address listed on his death certificate was a building in California that only housed an accounting firm and two other businesses.

"Why was Julian McMahon in Clearwater when he died? Like, that's Scientology city," wrote one user on X, while another rebutted, "I don't see him being involved with Scientology."

© AFP via Getty Images The Scientology headquarters are found at Clearwater

The Australian actor and his wife, Kelly Paniagua, sold their California home in August 2023 for $2.8 million. This was their last documented residence.

Kelly runs her own website, Super Spiritual Girl, appearing to have taken an interest in the world of spirituality in recent years.

"We believe in spreading light and the power of collective consciousness," the website reads. "We welcome all souls on a path to healing, wellness and truth. Kindness, authenticity, integrity and honesty are our core values."

Gone too soon

© WireImage His wife Kelly shared the sad news

The 56-year-old passed away after a lengthy cancer battle, with Kelly sharing the sad news via a statement shortly after his death.

"With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer," she said.

"We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories."

© Getty Images Julian starred in Fantastic Four

She added: "Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible."

He left behind his 25-year-old daughter Madison, whom the Charmed actor welcomed with his second wife, Brooke Burns. Before tying the knot with the Baywatch star, Julian had been married to Australian singer Dannii Minogue for just a year in 1994.

Touching tributes

© Getty Images Nicolas wrote an emotional tribute for his friend

His The Surfer co-star Nicolas Cage shared a touching tribute in the wake of his death, telling Deadline: "Such deeply saddening news. I spent six weeks working with Julian, and he was the most talented of actors."

"Our scenes together on The Surfer were amongst my favorites I have ever participated in, and Julian is one of my favorite people. He was a kind and intelligent man. My love to his family," the actor concluded.

His Nip/Tuck co-star Joely Richardson was heartbroken by the news, after filming six seasons of the hit show together.

© WireImage Joley paid tribute to her former co-star

"Woke up to the shocking news of Julian McMahon's passing at 56. I can't believe it," she wrote on Instagram.

"We worked together for many years, covering every possible storyline and then some. Julian could be hysterically funny, was hugely charismatic (drama swirled in his wake), and most of the female population fell for him as 'Christian Troy.'"

"Ouff, this is hard to write - seminal times we all shared," she added. "My enormous condolences to your family and children. You lived a large life, my friend, bravo."