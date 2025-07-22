Elton John, Ronnie Wood and more pay heartbreaking tribute to 'trailblazer' Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne, "the Prince of Darkness," was a "trailblazer" and a "true legend" said Sir Elton John in an emotional tribute.

"So sad to hear the news of Ozzy Osbourne passing away," Elton shared on social media in the hour after the news broke of Ozzy's death.

"He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love. Elton xx."

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood also said he was "very sad" to learn of Ozzy's death.

© Getty Images for EJAF Singer songwriters Ozzy (R) and Sir Elton John (L) in 2015

The Rolling Stone posted on X: "I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne. What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham."

The beloved Black Sabbath front man was a pioneer of heavy metal music and later of new-millennium reality TV.

He died on July 22 at the age of 76. His family announced his death in a personal statement that read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning."

© PA Images via Getty Images Rod Stewart and Ozzy Osborne (L, 2L) during the Golden Jubilee concert for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

Queen guitarist Sir Brian May said that Ozzy's his final concert earlier in July "was a glorious way to say goodbye".

The Queen guitarist said on social media: "So sad to hear of Ozzie’s passing. His last appearance at Villa Park was a glorious way to say goodbye – the love in that place for him was gigantic. I’m grateful I was able to have a few quiet words with him after the show. And happy to know he passed peacefully with his loving family close by.

"But the world will miss Ozzie’s unique presence and fearless talent. My heartfelt consolations to Sharon and their great family. And to Bill (Ward) and Geezer (Butler) and my dear friend Tony (Iommi) – for this is family – I know only too well. REST IN PEACE dear Ozzie. Bri."

Ozzy Osbourne and Gavin Rossdale

Bush front man Gavin Rossdale took to social media and posted a throwback of him and Ozzy together.

"RIP OZZY - a great man -a true legend - I met Ozzy through Jack just a few times but he was so warm and kind and funny and I love that memory," he wrote, adding: "Sending much love to his family at this difficult time. Rest in power."

© WireImage Kelly, Ozzy, Sharon and Jack Osbourne attend the Pride of Britain awards

Ozzy is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sharon Osbourne, and his children, Jack, Kelly, Aimee, Jessica, Louis, and Elliot.

He shared Jessica and Louis with his ex-wife Thelma Riley, and he adopted her son Elliot from a previous relationship.

His passing came two weeks after his final show ever with Black Sabbath at the Aston Villa football stadium in England.

© AFP via Getty Images The Villa Park crowd watch support acts, during British rock band Black Sabbath's "Back to The Beginning" concert

He was joined by the original Black Sabbath lineup, the first time they reunited in 20 years.

"It's so good to be on this [expletive] stage, you have no idea," he told the crowd of 42,000, per Variety, at the time, adding: "Let the madness begin!"

Sir Rod Stewart, in a post to Instagram, wrote: “Bye, Bye Ozzy. Sleep well, my friend. I’ll see you up there – later rather than sooner.”

Yungblud talks to Ozzy Osbourne

Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison, was one of many artists who joined Ozzy on stage, singing the anthem "Changes" and releasing a recording of the live cover for charity.

"I didn’t think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room, " he wrote alongside an image of him with Ozzy.

"But as it is written with legends, they seem to know things that we don’t. I will never forget you – you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage.

"Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough. You took us on your adventure – an adventure that started it all. I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time."