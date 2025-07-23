Ozzy Osbourne's family's support for upcoming project planned just before death

Before news of his passing emerged on Tuesday, Ozzy Osbourne appeared poised for an eventful and promising year ahead.

Only four days before his death, Mercury Studios revealed plans for the theatrical release of Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow, set to debut in early 2026. Presented as a love letter to the rock legend and supported by his family, the project underscores how unexpected and shocking his passing truly was.

Mercury Studios shared the news of the film with an Instagram post last week. "The feature-length concert film will be a big-screen celebration of Ozzy Osbourne and the legacy of Black Sabbath, capturing the raw power and emotional weight of Ozzy’s final bow in his hometown of Birmingham," read the caption.

"Presented as a love letter to Ozzy and the pioneering sound of Black Sabbath, the theatrical release will be a distilled version of the epic all-day event held at Villa Park. Featuring thunderous performances of War Pigs, Iron Man, and a show-stopping Paranoid, the film promises a deeply personal and electrifying farewell from the godfather of heavy metal with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and interviews from this iconic live performance."

© Getty Images Ozzy passed away at the age of 76

The post was also shared on both Ozzy's and his wife Sharon Osbourne's official Instagram accounts. The musician's fans have since returned to the post to share their heartfelt tributes. "I think we all knew this was goodbye. Rest well, sir," penned one social media user.

"As if you’d knew. RIP Ozzy!" added another fan.

"The man had his funeral while he was still alive! Legend!" wrote a third follower.

© Getty Images Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne

Earlier this month, Ozzy also announced that he was writing a memoir titled Last Rites, set for release in October. The work will mark his second memoir after the release of I Am Ozzy in 2010.

According to the synopsis, the book will focus on Ozzy's health battle, as well as his family life and marriage to Sharon, and his final performance at the Beginning festival.

© Frazer Harrison Ozzy had performed recently before his passing

The announcement of Ozzy's death

The star's family announced his death in a personal statement that read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning."

© Getty Images Ozzy's family in 1987

The statement continued: "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Ozzy is survived by his wife Sharon, and his children, Jack, Kelly, Aimee, Jessica, Louis, and Elliot.