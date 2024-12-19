Christina Aguilera dazzles in 'birthday suit' to celebrate turning 44

Christina Aguilera has had a lot to celebrate as she marked her 44th birthday. Not only did she commemorate the 25th anniversary of her debut album this year, but she finished her second residency at The Venetian Las Vegas, and signed with a new record label.

© Getty Images for Voltaire Christina Aguilera completed her residency at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas this year

It's arguably been a huge year for the songstress musically, although she's made headlines mostly over speculation about her appearance as she showed off a major transformation at her concert in Mexico back in May 2024.

© Getty Images Christina Aguilera sparked conversation during her performance at Emblema 2024

While people may still be talking about her apparent weight loss, the star took to Instagram on her birthday to show that she's owning her body and living her best life.

The star took to social media on December 18 to celebrate turning 44 with a risqué black and white photo of herself topless in black leather booty shorts and strappy stiletto sandals. The star covered herself with an arm as she crouched and showed off her side profile.

Her signature platinum blonde hair was in voluminous curls as she wore a black leather hat on her head and gave the camera a sultry stare. She gave the post a simple caption, writing: "Birthday Suit #44."

© Manny Hernandez Christina has long faced scrutiny and speculation over her appearance

The star has debuted some major transformations over the years, which have been heavily documented. When she debuted her new look during Mexico's Emblema 2024 festival, fans speculated that she may have joined the many stars who have opted to use Ozempic, although she has since dismissed these claims.

Reflecting on her relationship with her body, and with media scrutiny over the years, Christina bluntly revealed in Glamour: "I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a [expletive] about your opinion. I'm not going to take it on."

© Getty Images Christina in 2002

"It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business," she added, as she explained her self-esteem growing up was inextricably tied to "how skinny I was."

"When you're a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s," she said. "I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, 'Oh, she’s getting thicker.' Then I had industry people: 'They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.'"

Continuing to reflect on her new-found clarity about her body, the "Genie in a Bottle" singer explained she hopes to instill this mindset in her children, Summer Rain, 10, and Max, 16.

"Your kids trigger things in you that you don’t want them to go through," she said. "And it’s almost like you’re reliving this whole thing again."