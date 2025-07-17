Exclusive: Eddie Redmayne rules out major role fans are desperate for

He may star in of some of the biggest blockbusters in film history, but there is one role Eddie Redmayne has said he would never do.

Talking to HELLO! on the red carpet of Cabaret at the KitKat club, as the show marks its 1500th performance, Eddie, who originated the role of the Emcee in the revival of the musical back in 2021, said that he would never "dare" portray the role on the big screen.

"No, absolutely, not," he said when asked. Adding: "That has already been iconically done by the GOAT Joel Gray, so I would never dare."

© Anadolu via Getty Images Eddie attended the gala performance with his beautiful wife Hannah Bagshawe

As well as Eddie, the show has had a stellar cast list of stars including A-list model Cara Delevigne and The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood who both brought their individual charms to the iconic role of Sally Bowles, while It's a Sin's Callum Scott Howells and Bad Education's Layton Williams are among the big names who followed in Eddie's footsteps as the Emcee.

For the special gala performance, it was Bridgerton actress Hannah Dodd who starred as Sally alongside Rob Madge as the Emcee.

In the spirit of all things Emcee, Eddie also revealed during our chat that he loves to head backstage to "surprise" current cast members.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Hannah Dodd and Rob Madge are currently starring as Sally Bowles and the Emcee

"I go through this black door, and surprise the other Emcees and Sallys. I love coming back," he gushed.

"Because the way this current production was put together was that every actor brings themselves and it was a celebration of the individual and that means while the production remains its shape, it completely blossoms and flows and moves.

"So each time I come back my breath is taken completely away, and I see something new in the piece that I haven't seen before."

A star-studded turnout

The gala performance saw a star-studded list of celebrities step out for the show, including pop icon Janet Jackson, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and Bridgerton star Jessica Madsen who was there no doubt to support her fellow Netflix co-star Hannah.

1/ 5 © Anadolu via Getty Images Janet Jackson looked beautiful in white.

2/ 5 © Anadolu via Getty Images Sophie Ellis Bextor was joined by her husband Richard Jones.

3/ 5 © Anadolu via Getty Images Hannah's fellow Bridgerton castmate Jessica Masden was there in full support.

4/ 5 © Anadolu via Getty Images Queen Charlotte star India Amarteifio stepped out at the show last week.



5/ 5 © Dave Benett/Getty Images Graham Norton looked smart at the production



© Dave Benett/Getty Images Helena Bonham Carter attended with her beautiful daughter Nell

Also in attendance was Helena Bonham Carter, who was joined by her beautiful lookalike daughter Nell Burton. During the interval, the Harry Potter star could have been mistaken for any other mum as she called after her daughter, asking her if she'd like an orange and tonic water to sip on.