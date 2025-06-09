As we bid farewell to the Tony Awards and the marker of a record-breaking Broadway season, one of the theater district's crown jewels remains the musical Death Becomes Her at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

An adaptation of the original 1992 film starring Goldie Hawn, Meryl Streep, Isabella Rossellini and Bruce Willis, the musical has received critical acclaim, particularly for its performances and production value, and received a leading 10 nominations at the 78th Tony Awards (winning one, Best Costume Design).

The stars of the show descended upon New York's Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Death Becomes Her's many nods and to perform for the best in theater, and HELLO! got the opportunity to speak with one of its leads, Michelle Williams.

© Getty Images Michelle spoke with HELLO! about the whirlwind of performing on Broadway

The musician and actress, 45, plays Viola Van Horn, a slightly retooled version of Isabella's character Lisle von Rhuman, and gave some insight into the grueling work of putting on a show on stage eight times a week.

"It has been a whirlwind!" she shared exclusively with HELLO!. "It is exhausting, but at the same time it's invigorating because we get to do this."

Michelle also gushed about the love she and the entire show had received from the 1992 camp classic's original cast of actresses, Meryl, Isabella and Goldie.

© Getty Images She stars in "Death Becomes Her" with Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard and Megan Hilty

When asked whether they'd shared any kind words, she replied: "Yes, yes, Isabella came to see the show. Goldie Hawn has come to see the show. Meryl Streep sent flowers, so yep, it's all the love!"

The appearance was, in fact, a particularly rare one for Goldie. The actress, 79, has only made one other notable public appearance this year, at the Academy Awards in March to present an award with Andrew Garfield.

© Getty Images Isabella Rossellini also made an appearance backstage to support Michelle

The show shared photos from the Overboard star's appearance backstage after a performance on social media, posing with cast and crew members, including Tony nominated actresses Jennifer Simard and Megan Hilty. Scroll below to see!

The show's official log line reads: "Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow."

© Getty Images The acclaimed musical won a Tony for Best Costume Design for a Musical

"They have always been the best of frenemies…until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for."

"After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity," it concludes.

Goldie played Helen Sharp in the 1992 film, now played by Jennifer, while Meryl played Madeline (now Megan). While the original film received mixed reviews, it garnered heavy praise for its special effects, winning an Oscar for the same. It was also a box office success, grossing nearly $150 million worldwide.