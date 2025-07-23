Chad Michael Murray's lookalike kids step into spotlight with rare family red carpet appearance

Chad Michael Murray's kids are stepping into the spotlight as they made their red carpet debut alongside their famous parents at the premiere of Freakier Friday in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old shares one son and one daughter – whose names have not been publicly revealed – with his wife, Sarah Roemer. The family coordinated in stylish pastel outfits for the star-studded event.

Chad made his return in the Freaky Friday sequel alongside Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. The actor layered a pale pink jacket over a white fishnet vest and added a pair of black trousers from Dsquared2's spring/summer 2025 collection to complete the look. Chad's nine-year-old son looked adorable next to him in a baby blue suit and sneakers.

Meanwhile, Sarah oozed elegance in a mint green gown that featured a halter neckline with a daring cut-out in the centre and ruffled detailing. The 40-year-old styled her luscious blonde locks into soft waves while her makeup was left natural and radiant with a pinch of blush and a glossy lip. Sarah's eight-year-old daughter twinned with her mom in a green tulle gown adorned with delicate floral embroidery.

The couple are also parents to a baby girl, who they welcomed in 2023. In an Instagram Mother's Day post honouring his wife, Chad revealed that the couple home school their children. "We travel the world together. It wouldn’t be possible without you. Homeschooling, pop quizzes, meals and every other mama task you can imagine," he penned.

"I'm really good at staying under the radar these days," Chad told Etalk. "My wife and I, we don't go to the quote-unquote 'cool' places."

He continued: "We have our own life, we have our dogs, we have our lifestyle that we truly enjoy, and we've got a cabin if we want to get away and go camping. I feel very good about my private scene. I'm going to do everything I can to protect my family and go from there."

Ahead of the birth of his eldest daughter, Chad told Entertainment Tonight that having a family "just changes your perspective on everything".

"It was the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me. I mean, having kids is just, it’s a game changer. I think you’re always walking around with the mentality that you want to make sure that they’re proud and represent them well. Just be a great leader," he explained.

Freakier Friday hits theaters on August 8.

