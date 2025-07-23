Ioan Gruffudd's surprising net worth - amid ex-wife Alice Evans' spousal support battle

Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd, who is best known as Mister Fantastic, has appeared at the premiere for the newest instalment of the film series: The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Since wrapping up his role as Mister Fantastic in 2007, the actor has continued to make appearances in films and TV series such as Harrow and Elsbeth. But what is the actor worth? We break it down for you below…

Ioan Gruffudd’s net worth

With an impressive resume of films under his belt, including Fantastic Four, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Titanic and 102 Dalmatians, it’s reported that Ioan Gruffudd’s net worth is somewhere around £2.2 million.

© ITV After starring as Mister Fantastic in the Fantastic Four films, Ioan Gruffudd went on to star in shows such as Harrow and Elsbeth

However, his net worth could change after Ioan's ex-wife, Alice Evans, has taken the actor to court to request an increase in child support payments. According to the Daily Mail, the former couple will head to court on Wednesday as Alice seeks to secure a review of the $4,500 that Gruffudd pays her in child and spousal support each month.

According to the outlet, Alice and the couple's two children, Ella, 15, and Elsie,﻿ 11, were evicted from their L.A. home earlier this month because she was struggling to pay the $6,500 per month rent. Additionally, she claims she has had to "burn through" her savings to pay living expenses and legal fees.

© Frazer Harrison Ioan is currently embroiled in a parental and spousal support battle with his ex-wife, Alice Evans.

What films has Ioan Gruffudd starred in?

Ioan Gruffudd first rose to fame when he portrayed Horatio Hornblower in the Hornblower series. He then went on to play Fifth Officer Harold Lowe in the 1997 film, Titanic, before portraying Pip in the 1999 iteration of Great Expectations.

His big international breakthrough happened in 2005 when he landed the role of Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in the Fantastic Four films. Since then, the actor has had numerous smaller roles across TV and film, including on Elsbeth and Harrow.

© Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images Ioan rose to fame in the '90s after starring in Titanic and Great Expectations

Who is Ioan Gruffudd’s wife?

Ioan Gruffudd is married to Australian actress Bianca Wallace. The couple reportedly met in Australia while filming the TV series Harrow.

Six months after Evans filed for divorce, the couple went public with their relationship in October 2021. They then announced their engagement in January 2024 and tied the knot in April this year.

© Instagram Ioan and Bianca have been dating for several years and tied the knot in April 2025

The couple’s burgeoning relationship coincided with Ioan’s messy, public divorce from his ex-wife, Alice Evans, with whom he shares two daughters: Ella and Elsie.

According to a piece penned by Bianca for the Telegraph, the Elvis actress gave Ioan a ‘get out of jail’ card after revealing her MS diagnosis to him.

"Before Yo [Ioan] and I entered into a relationship back in 2021, I gave him a get-out-of-jail card in the form of a nerve-racking conversation about the reality of my illness and what that means for his future as well," she wrote.

© Jason Mendez The couple are now expecting a baby

"I asked him to spend the next few days seriously considering this and to let me know his decision. My heart couldn't take being let down again, and I assured him that there would be no hard feelings.

"Yo didn't hesitate for a second, listing all of the reasons he was in love with me and why he was here to stay, and that no MS diagnosis or scary future would deter him.﻿"

The couple are now expecting a baby, with Ioan and Bianca sharing the happy news on Instagram last month with a black and white photo of Ioan kissing Bianca’s baby bump. They captioned the post: “Baby Gruffudd poppin’ out to say hello!”