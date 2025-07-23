Ozzy Osbourne's very specific funeral plans revealed after his death at 76

Ozzy Osbourne had some very specific plans for his funeral ahead of his death on July 22, 2025.

The Black Sabbath frontman "was with his family and surrounded by love" when he passed away at the age of 76.

Final farewell

While there has been no public announcement about his funeral, Ozzy previously shared that he didn't want it to be a "mope-fest" but a "celebration".

"There'll be no harping on the bad times," he told The Times back in 2011.

© Getty Images Ozzy passed away at the age of 76

"It's worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives, so by any measure, most of us in this country – especially rock stars like me – are very lucky."

He added: "That's why I don't want my funeral to be sad, I want it to be a time to say 'thanks.'"

When asked if he had considered the type of music that would be played, he said it didn't care as long as it made his loved ones "happy".

© Redferns Ozzy wants his funeral to be a 'celebration'

"I honestly don't care what they play at my funeral; they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes 'em happy – but I do want to make sure it’s a celebration, not a mope-fest," he explained.

Ever the prankster, Ozzy joked that there could be "the sound of knocking inside the coffin; or a video of me asking my doctor for a second opinion on his diagnosis of 'death'."

Ozzy appeared to have a change of heart about the music choices in 2016, as he told NME: "I really need a few more years to think this over, but probably something from Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band or Revolver.

© Getty Images Ozzy is survived by his wife Sharon and his 6 kids

"I definitely don't want my [expletive] greatest hits album – I never ever play that thing, I'm [expletive] embarrassed about it. And I definitely don't want a [expletive] happy song – I'm dead."

Ozzy's family announced his death in a personal statement on Tuesday that read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

© Getty Images Ozzy performed just weeks before his passing

Ozzy is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sharon Osbourne, and his children, Jack, Kelly, Aimee, Jessica, Louis, and Elliot. He shared Jessica and Louis with his ex-wife Thelma Riley, and he adopted her son Elliot from a previous relationship.

Ozzy's death comes on the heels of his farewell performance with the original Black Sabbath lineup, on July 5, the first time they had reunited in 20 years.

The music world is also in mourning, with tributes pouring in from the likes of Sir Elton John, Lady Gaga, and more.

© Getty Images Tributes have been pouring in for Ozzy

"So sad to hear the news of Ozzy Osbourne passing away," Elton shared on social media in the hour after the news broke of Ozzy's death.

"He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love. Elton xx."

Lady Gaga paid tribute to Ozzy by playing his iconic track "Crazy Train," as she waved goodbye to fans after her first MAYHEM Ball show in San Francisco.