Kelly Osbourne breaks her silence after death of 'best friend' Ozzy in heartbreaking post

Kelly Osbourne has spoken for the first time since her father’s passing, posting a heartbreaking tribute on Friday that laid bare the depth of her grief.

The 40‑year‑old TV personality and fashion icon shared a brief but poignant message on her Instagram Stories, writing: "I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had."

It was a raw admission from a daughter who has been by her father’s side through every high and low of his storied career.

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath and one of rock’s most enduring figures, died on Tuesday at the age of 76.

© Getty Images English rock singer Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon and their children Aimee, Kelly and Jack, USA, 1987

His death came just weeks after he delivered one final, triumphant performance at Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England, the city where his journey began.

With his bandmates, including Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler, Ozzy closed the chapter on a career that spanned more than half a century, before heading backstage to celebrate with his family.

© WireImage Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne in 2015

It was there, behind the scenes, that Kelly and her father shared yet another milestone moment. As the credits rolled on Ozzy’s final set, Kelly stepped forward to accept an engagement ring, her fiancé on one knee among the roar of 40,000 fans.

According to eyewitnesses, Ozzy watched with pride as his daughter said yes. That memory now holds even more weight, preserved forever as one of the last happy scenes he witnessed.

The day of his death unfolded with heartbreaking suddenness. Local residents reported seeing the Thames Valley Air Ambulance arrive at Ozzy’s Buckinghamshire home just before 10:30 a.m. on July 22.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne were very close

Witnesses said the red and white helicopter remained on the ground for nearly two hours, only lifting off again around 12:30 p.m., suggesting that life‑saving measures were underway in his final moments.

A spokesperson for the air ambulance service later confirmed they had been dispatched "to provide advanced critical care at an incident near Chalfont St Giles yesterday."

Neighbors described a hush falling over the normally busy lane, as if the entire community instinctively understood something grave was unfolding.

For decades, Ozzy’s family home was a haven of controlled chaos - Victorian brick paired with eccentric décor, a menagerie of pets and a rotating cast of guests. On this day, in that same driveway, the air ambulance’s presence became the most ominous sign that fans could recall.

© Getty Ozzy died aged 76 in his home

Ozzy’s health had been a subject of concern for many years. He had publicly battled Parkinson’s disease and endured a serious spinal injury that left him with limited mobility.

Despite these challenges, he remained determined to perform one final time with the band that defined him. Metallica, Guns N’ Roses and Slayer served as support acts for the Villa Park farewell concert, making it a festival‑style celebration of a musical icon.

Fans chanted his name, held aloft glowing cell phone lights and sang along to classics like "Paranoid," turning the stadium into a cathedral of rock.

Shortly after news of Ozzy’s passing broke, the family released a statement that captured the mixture of sorrow and gratitude they felt. "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," they wrote. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time." The message was signed simply: Sharon, Aimee, Kelly, Jack and Louis.

© Getty Images The Osbournes (L-R) Jack, Sharon, Ozzy and Kelly in 2003

That lineup of names tells part of the story of Ozzy’s life offstage. Sharon, his wife of nearly 40 years, had been his rock through addiction struggles, health scares and the dizzying fame of their MTV reality show, The Osbournes.

Their children, Aimee, Kelly and Jack, grew up in front of cameras, navigating the weirdness of life with a father who once bit the head off a bat on national television. Louis, who appeared in the statement alongside the family of Ozzy’s first marriage, has rarely stepped into the spotlight.

Kelly’s own journey with fatherhood has had its complexities. In her early twenties she chafed at the realities of celebrity, rebelling with tattoos, piercings and a passion for punk music. She once described Ozzy as "erotic, scary and yet so loving," recounting sleepless nights when she would lie awake listening to him play guitar at 3 a.m.

Ozzy Osbourne: 5 surprising facts © Getty Images 1. Meeting Sharon Ozzy first met Sharon in 1970 when she was 18 years old and her father was managing his band, Black Sabbath. However, their romantic relationship didn't start until years later when Sharon took over managing Ozzy's career. 2. His first tattoo His famous 'OZZY' tattoo on the knuckle of his left hand was done by himself. 3. Bat incident In 1982, Ozzy bit the head off a bat while onstage. He later claimed he thought the animal was a rubber toy thrown to him by the crowd and never intended to hurt it. 4. Driver's license Ozzy got his driver's license later in life when he was 60 years old. He had to take the test around 19 times to actually pass. 5. Taunting nickname His nickname ''Ozzy'' was actually a taunt by his school friends growing up before it became his stage name.

Their relationship was never easy, but it was always real. In 2011 she reflected on her childhood in the documentary God Bless Ozzy Osbourne, recalling how her father’s tours meant long periods apart and awkward re‑entry when he returned home. Now, in public displays of grief, Kelly has shown that love endures even when life has been erratic.

Tributes poured in from around the world. Sir Elton John took to social media to honour his friend and peer. "So sad to hear the news of Ozzy Osbourne passing away," Elton wrote. "He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods—true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love. Elton xx."