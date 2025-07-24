Sharon Osbourne's poignant photo just before Ozzy Osbourne's death breaks hearts as it resurfaces for fans

Sharon Osbourne's fans have been sending their support to the star following the devastating death of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away on July 22 aged 76.

The news of Ozzy's passing followed just weeks after he performed at his farewell concert in his hometown of Birmingham, England, a day that was incredibly moving for all his family.

At the time, Sharon had shared a picture of herself quietly reflecting on the enormity of Ozzy's last concert.

She was seen looking tearful while watching her husband perform to the large crowds, sitting amongst the set on stage. In the caption, she had written: "Taking it all in," while crediting the photographer, @oliverhalfin.

Now, following the Black Sabbath star's death, the picture has resurfaced, with many fans commenting on it to pay tribute to Ozzy, as well as sending Sharon their well wishes.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22

One wrote: "You knew you had to give this to him one more time, I salute you Sharon," while another responded: "This shot has a deeper meaning and larger impact today of all days, RIP Ozzy." A third added: "This picture seems even more poignant now. Sharon knew. Rest easy Ozzy."

A fourth added: "Crying looking at this picture. The love in your eyes & sadness knowing he’d leave us all soon." A fifth remarked: "This photo both touches my heart and breaks it."

Sharon and Ozzy were devoted to each other

Ozzy's death was announced by his family in a heartbreaking statement. It read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Ozzy leaves behind his children, Jack, Kelly, Aimee, Jessica, Louis, and Elliot, along with his beloved grandchildren.

© WireImage Sharon and Ozzy with their two youngest children, Kelly and Jack

Ozzy passed away in the UK, at the family's beloved home, where he and Sharon had planned to retire.

Only four days before his death, Mercury Studios revealed plans for the theatrical release of Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow, set to debut in early 2026. Presented as a love letter to the rock legend and supported by his family.

Ozzy was also due to release a second memoir titled Last Rites, set for arrival in October.

© Getty Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne and Jack Osbourne were at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

The work will mark his second memoir after the release of I Am Ozzy in 2010. According to the synopsis, the book will focus on Ozzy's health battle, as well as his family life and marriage to Sharon, and his final performance at the Beginning festival.

Ozzy had been suffering from Parkinson's disease for several years, along with several other health issues.

Back in 2003, he was involved in an ATV accident; this led to extensive back surgery, where he had metal rods placed in his spine. He suffered a fall at home 16 years later, which dislodged the metal rods.

Ozzy Osbourne with grandson Sidney

Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2019 but didn't share the news with his fans until January 2020.

It was discovered that he had the neurodegenerative disorder after a fall at his Los Angeles home, which required him to undergo surgery and aggravated a 16-year-old spinal injury.

Appearing on GMA, Ozzy said: "I had to have surgery on my neck which screwed all my nerves. I found out that I have a mild form of...." unable to finish his sentence, Sharon added: "It's Parkin 2 which is a form of Parkinson's.

"There are so many different types of Parkinson's. It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination but it does affect the nerves in your body. It's like you'll have a good day, then a good day, and then a really bad day."