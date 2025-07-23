Ozzy Osbourne's gigantic net worth his 6 kids could inherit in 'complex' case

Ozzy Osbourne was surrounded by his family when the Black Sabbath frontman passed away on 22 July at the age of 76.

During his rock 'n' roll life, Ozzy welcomed six children; three with ex-wife Thelma Riley and three with Sharon Osbourne. The star shared Jessica, Louis and Elliot with Thelma, and Jack, Kelly, and Aimee with Sharon.

As one of the faces of heavy metal, Ozzy amassed a staggering fortune during his life, with much of his income derived from his music career. However, thanks to Ozzfest and his ventures into reality television, he was able to earn money through other sources of income.

© WireImage Ozzy has amassed quote the fortune

Discover the fortune that Ozzy will be leaving behind to his nearest and dearest…

Ozzy's net worth

At the time of his death, Ozzy was believed to be worth £162 million. A lot of the money will have come from his time with Black Sabbath, as well as his successful music career. Back in 1979, when he was fired from Black Sabbath, the star got a payout of £96,000, though he admitted he spent most of this on "coke and booze", believing that he would be heading back "to Birmingham and the dole".

The star's wealth was a far cry from his early life. Before becoming famous, he'd worked in construction, plumbing and toolmaking. When he was 17, he was jailed for six weeks for robbing a clothes store after he was unable to pay the fine.

© Redferns The star has been open about his financial difficulties in his youth

Alongside his music career, Ozzy is also the founder of Ozzfest, a music festival that ran on and off between 1996 and 2018. The event celebrated heavy metal and hard rock music and Ozzy would often make appearances at the festival.

It's believed that over the years, the festival brought in £73 million, while merchandise sold meant that the star became the first ever metal star to earn over $50 million in merchandise sales alone.

© WireImage Ozzfest brought Ozzy in millions

Music wasn't Ozzy's only source of income, as the star also became a flourishing reality television star with his show, The Osbournes. The MTV show followed the family and aired between 2002 and 2005; it also helped to launch the reality television careers of his children Kelly and Jack.

Alongside this, Ozzy also appeared in adverts for I Can't Believe It's Not Butter and World of Warcraft, while his likeness was used in Guitar Hero World Tour.

Who gets the money?

Following Ozzy's death, dividing up his fortune could get difficult. Adam Jones, a family legal specialist from HD Claims, explained that the situation could get "complex", stating: "While Sharon is likely to inherit at least 50%, there are six children involved, and any disputes could delay things for months."

He added: "Unless Ozzy made clear arrangements in a will or trust, UK and US laws would assume his spouse inherits the bulk, but all children would have a claim. In blended families, this often leads to rows if things aren't watertight."

© WireImage How will Ozzy's fortune be divided up?

Adam also warned of the possibility of a "full legal challenge" depending on how each of the parties feel about what Ozzy has left them. "If even one of Ozzy's older children feels left out or short-changed, it could trigger a full legal challenge," he said.

"This is where you see things get ugly — and public. This isn't just about money, it's about preserving legacy. The best outcome is a clear will, respected by all parties. But if anything's ambiguous? Expect headlines."