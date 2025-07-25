Astronomer HR executive Kristin Cabot responds to calls for her resignation

Astronomer's Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot has officially resigned from her position at the company, following a viral moment that saw her being embraced by the CEO Andy Byron at a Coldplay concert.

A representative for Astronomer shared in a statement that the 52-year-old is "no longer" with the company, appearing to leave less than a week after Andy tendered his resignation. Kristin was also spotted without her wedding ring in recent days, as she weathered the fallout from the video that has captured international attention.

Kiss-cam mishap

The incident occurred at Coldplay's Boston concert on Wednesday, July 16, when the lead singer Chris Martin decided to showcase various audience members on the big screen in a kiss-cam stunt.

As the jumbotron moved to a middle-aged couple embracing in a corporate box, the man (Andy) ducked down out of the shot, and the woman (Kristin) turned her back to the camera.

"Oh, look at these two. All right, c'mon. You're okay," Chris said from the stage.

© Getty Images The incident occurred at a Coldplay concert in Boston

"Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," he added. The rocker turned out to be right; Andy is married to Megan Kerrigan, while Kristin wed Privateer Rum executive Andrew Cabot.

"I hope we didn't do something bad," the singer said at the time.

A video of the moment posted to TikTok has gone incredibly viral, racking up over 127 million views on the platform.

The aftermath

The moment was caught on the kiss-cam

Astronomer released a statement days later announcing Andy's resignation, and reiterated the company's values.

"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," the statement read. "Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met."

"The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO," the statement added.

© LinkedIn The company released a statement in the aftermath

"Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not," concluded the statement.

"We're continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and AI problems."

Family ties

© Facebook Andy resigned from his position at Astronomer

Kristin wed her executive husband Andrew after finalizing her divorce in 2022, as per The New York Post.

Andrew is the heir to the Cabot family, who are worth $15.4 billion and are part of the Boston elite.

His wife joined the Astronomer team in November 2024, with the CEO Andy sharing in a press release that her "exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory. She is a proven leader."

Fair warning

© Getty Images Chris alluded to the viral moment at the band's Wisconsin show

Coldplay made sure to give their fans plenty of warning before displaying them on the big screen at their Wisconsin show days after the kiss-cam incident, with Chris poking fun at the viral moment.

"We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd," the "Clocks" singer said as the audience cheered. "How we're gonna do that is we're gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen."

"So please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now," he quipped with a grin.

