Jessica Alba shares rare glimpse of son Hayes following romantic getaway

Jessica Alba shared a sweet moment with her son Hayes over the weekend, following her romantic getaway to Mexico with rumored new beau Danny Ramirez.

The Honest Company founder took to Instagram to share adorable snaps of the seven-year-old with a wide grin on his face during their outing, as well as a cosy selfie with her son in the car.

Second chances

© Instagram Jessica shared adorable snaps from their mother-son outing

"Mom life is the best life," Jessica captioned the photos. Fans rushed to the comment section to exclaim how cute the pictures were, with one writing, "Gorgeous mom, adorable son," while another added, "Omg [he] is identical to you."

The mother-son outing comes just days after the actress was spotted returning from a romantic getaway with The Last of Us star Danny Ramirez.

While neither star has commented on their rumored romance, they do share a strong connection to their Latin heritage, with Jessica being of Mexican descent and Danny being of both Mexican and Colombian descent.

© Instagram She shares the seven-year-old with her ex-husband Cash

The pair are both passionate about representing the Latin culture on screen, with Danny sharing with Men's Health in February that portraying a Latino superhero in Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier meant so much to him.

"I'm gonna be able to tell every story I want to tell," he said. "But what gets me excited—and it took my grandma to realize this—my grandma sent me a picture from Mexico, holding a stuffed toy of Falcon. A McDonald's Happy Meal toy."

© Getty Images The pair were seen returning from a trip to Mexico

"I didn't do this to get the toy, but the fact that I was a toy…subconsciously, as a kid, I developed a relationship toward characters and the actors who portrayed them," he continued. "It's incredible to think that could be happening somewhere, whether they're Latino or not—that they connect with me, and it opens up their imagination."

Jessica has similarly spoken about her heritage, sharing that her grandmother was her biggest inspiration in life.

Moving on

© Getty Images The pair announced their split in January

The 44-year-old shocked fans in January when she announced her split from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren. She shares kids Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes with the producer.

"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years—both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple, and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," she shared in an Instagram statement.

"We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," she added. "Our children remain our highest priority, and we request privacy at this time."

© Instagram Jessica and Cash share three kids

Despite filing for divorce in February, the pair appear to be on good terms and are peacefully co-parenting their three kids.

The Fantastic Four star even shared a touching tribute on Instagram to her ex-husband for Father's Day, writing: "Happy Father's Day, @cash_warren. Our babies couldn't have a better dad — warm, kind, present, always knowing just what to say."

"I admire your patience and the way you hold space for them. Making them feel safe and light after every conversation. Thank you for being their rock," she concluded.

