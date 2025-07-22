Drew Barrymore showcases her chaotic home as fans all say the same thing

Drew Barrymore once again proved that she is the queen of relatability in a video showcasing her latest home renovation project.

The talk show star took to Instagram to share insight into the project, and shocked fans with just how normal her apartment appeared to be despite her $125 million net worth.

See inside her chaotic renovation project below...

WATCH: Drew Barrymore's showcases her chaotic home as fans all say the same thing

Down to earth

© Instagram Drew was overwhelmed by the scale of the renovation

The video featured a series of clips following Drew around her abode, with the mom of two dressed in a tie-dye T-shirt and pink sweatpants with a makeup-free look and her brown locks tied back into a ponytail.

"The many emotions of starting a home project. Why do I do this to myself??" she captioned the video. It began with her fake crying as she became overwhelmed at the scale of the project, before switching to her clapping as she exited a bathroom cluttered with building materials.

She then groaned in frustration and shut herself inside a closet for a moment of peace and quiet. "Everything in this closet has to come out too," she added, before bringing out increasingly odd objects from the space.

© Instagram She began to clear out her closet in the video

The Charlie's Angels actress showcased a sea of clutter in the living room, as she prepared to begin renovating that room too. Her fans rushed to the comment section to share their own experiences with home renovation, and to admire her relatability.

"I feel ya Drew!" one fan wrote, while another added, "I am the exact same way!!"

"I love how casual she is. I love that she doesn't feel like she needs to dress up to be on camera. I want to be best friends with her," another shared, while a fourth commented, "Drew you're the ultimate home DIY wind-up toy!"

Just like us

© Photo: Instagram Fans couldn't believe how normal her home looked

Drew's insight into her chaotic home comes over a year after she shocked fans with how normal the apartment seemed in light of her A-list status. In a TikTok posted in March 2024, the 50-year-old shared a series of clips inside the place alongside a voiceover about being a homebody.

"I like staying in. I know everyone thinks it's boring, but it's really not," the voiceover said. "It's the least boring thing. I'm a really happy little hermit. I love being at home. I never want to go anywhere."

Drew moved her daughters Olive and Frankie closer to New York in 2016 after splitting from her husband, Will Kopelman, so that the family could be closer together.

A new era

© Getty Images The couple split after four years of marriage

Despite her heartbreak, Drew shared that she felt better than ever as she approached 50, and was embracing the single life.

"You know how sometimes you just feel ready? Like, deep in your bones, something shifts, and you realize—you're stepping into a whole new season of life, and it actually feels right?" she wrote in an essay for Us Weekly. "That's me. Right now. Fifty years old. And I have to say…I think I love it here."

© Instagram The 50-year-old shared that she felt better than ever

"I think, for me, the real shift came when I stopped looking at being alone as a waiting room," she continued. "I wasn't alone because I was between relationships or because I hadn't figured something out yet. I was alone because I genuinely enjoyed it."

"I was choosing it. I didn't need to fill every moment with noise. And when I tell you that was the most freeing realization of my life? Oh. My. Gosh," she concluded.