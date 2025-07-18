Who is Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon caught 'having an affair' at Coldplay concert?

Beware of the power of the kiss-cam!

What was meant to be a fun moment on Coldplay's tour on July 16, quickly turned awkward when a couple dived for cover when they were caught cuddling on camera.

Frontman Chris Martin was providing commentary on the kiss-cam that was panning around the Gillette Stadium in Boston, US, when it honed in on a pair embracing on the balcony.

Chris delighted in the moment — that has since gone viral — and quipped: "Oh, look at these two."

Rather than revel in the moment, the guy quickly ducked while the woman in question turned around from the camera so that only her back could be seen.

As they did everything they could to stay out of sight, Chris continued: "Alright. Come on, you're okay." But then he added: "Oh what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

After the situation hit the internet, people quickly uncovered the identity of the pair in question.

Who is Andy Byron?

Andy is the married CEO of software giant Astronomer. His wife is educator, Megan Kerrigan Byron, and the pair share two children together.

The couple are believed to live in New York together. It has been reported that she removed her surname from her Facebook page after the video came to light.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Andy has served as CEO of Astronomer for over two years.

Prior to that, he worked at Lacework, which is a cloud security company in Mountain View, California.

He has an estimated net worth of between $20 million and $70 million.

Andy's Coldplay date

© TikTok Andy was spotted with someone who isn't his wife

The woman in question is not Andy's wife. Instead, he was embracing a woman believed to be Kristin Cabot, who is Chief People Officer at Andy's data firm.

She was born in Boston and completed her graduation in Political Science from Gettysburg College.

Kristin joined Astronomer in November 2024, and described it as an exciting and transformative time for the company.

She was previously married to Kenneth C. Thornby but filed for divorce in 2018.

Fake statement

© Samir Hussein Chris was performing when he called them out

A statement was released on July 17 in which Andy appeared to apologize for his error. However, according to TMZ, Astronomer insist it is fake.

The questionable statement read: "I want to acknowledge the moment that's been circulating online, and the disappointment it's caused.

"It was meant to be an evening filled with music and happiness, yet it transformed into a regrettable personal error displayed on a grand scale. I extend my deepest apologies to my wife, my family, and my colleagues at Astronomer. You merit better from me as a spouse, as a father, and as a leader.

© Jim Jeong/Shutterstock Chris didn't mean to cause drama

"This is not who I want to be or how I want to represent the company I helped build. I'm taking time to reflect, take accountability, and figure out the next steps, personally and professionally. I ask for privacy as I navigate that process."

Legal ramifications

A legal spokesperson at Felons Assistance, told HELLO!: "When high-net-worth individuals are caught in alleged acts of infidelity—especially on camera, the financial consequences can be dramatic.

"If Andy Byron’s wife files for divorce citing adultery or irreconcilable differences, we’re likely looking at a multi-million dollar settlement, especially if there’s no airtight prenup or if marital assets were built significantly during the marriage."