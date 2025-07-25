Julie Goodwin sparks fan frenzy amid major transformation

Julie Goodwin showcased her incredible physique in a promotional photo for her upcoming appearance on MasterChef Australia: Back to Win, sending fans into a tailspin with her new look.

The 54-year-old was glowing as she sported a khaki wrap dress that highlighted her muscled arms and toned figure. She added a large orange pendant and wore rounded glasses, with her brown-grey curls pushed back to complete the look.

Triumphant return

"Look who's back in the MasterChef Australia kitchen on Sunday," the accompanying caption read.

Julie's fans rushed to the comment section to praise her glowing look, with one writing, "How's the guns on Julie!!" while another added, "Julie's bangin biceps!"

"You look gorgeous can't wait to see you in action, always beautiful food and fun with you!" another wrote, while a fourth exclaimed, "Arm goals!"

© GC Images Julie won the first season of MasterChef in 2009

The celebrity chef will return to the hit show on Sunday and has made multiple appearances since winning the inaugural season of the series in 2009.

Julie opened up about the changes she had witnessed since gracing our TV screens in MasterChef with the panel of The Project.

"It's so strange, like I look at that, and I was in my 30s, now I'm in my 50s," she said. "I'm a grandma now, my boys are adults, they're living adult lives, and heaps has changed. So much has changed."

Setting the record straight

© Instagram The 54-year-old has been open about her weight loss journey

This comes after Julie shut down concern surrounding her dramatic weight loss in a straightforward social media post

"Thanks to all who have expressed concern about my health," she began. "I am well, and I am within the healthy weight range. My doctor concurs."

"For those who have asked me for advice or tips, I am not qualified to provide this. It's advice that should be sought from your trusted health professionals, not from me. I'm a TV cook," she continued.

© WireImage The mum of three shared a poignant message about her body

"For those who want to comment on the shape and condition of my body, please, do it on your own page because I'm tired of reading it. For that reason, I'll be turning off comments on this post."

She added: "For all of us, can we please find something more interesting to talk about. Can we please model kindness to our kids and grandkids, and can we please leave this obsession with people's looks back in the 1980s. Peace and love."

Julie's journey

© Getty Images for Coles The chef will return to MasterChef on Sunday

Julie has been open in the past about her weight loss journey, which began when she appeared on I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here in 2015.

"Of course, in the jungle, I lost some weight because we starved over there," she told The Australian Women's Weekly. "But it wasn't healthy. I wouldn't recommend that for anyone. I became foggy in the head, depressed, cranky and had zero energy. There were days when nobody had the energy to move off their beds."

The TV personality added that she was in a healthier place with her body and appreciated everything that it did for her.

© Instagram Julie shared that she was in a healthier headspace

"Like everyone who doesn't fit the mould of what society says we ought to look like, I've put myself through nightmares to try and fit that mould," she said.

"But as a mature adult, I've come to a better place and, in fact, I'm very healthy, very strong, and I work very, very hard. This body might not look like Elle Macpherson, but it's given me three beautiful sons."

"I think we should all stop judging and accept that people can be large and healthy at the same time – one doesn't preclude the other," she declared.