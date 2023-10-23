Masterchef star Monica Galetti reveals reason for return following family health battle

Monica Galetti returns to Masterchef: The Professionals on Monday night in the season 16 premiere on BBC One.

The Samoa-born chef stepped down from her role on the show last year to focus on her family after her then 15-year-old nephew was diagnosed with cancer.

WATCH: Masterchef star Marcus Wareing teases 'best' series for a long time

Whilst chatting to Gabby Logan on her podcast, The Mid Point, Monica revealed that she was looking forward to reprising her role as judge having sought help from a therapist during her time off.

"I saw a therapist. I've never done that before," she told the presenter. "I've never had so many things happening at the same time, I needed to reach out to outside help - someone just to talk to with everything. That was one of the best things I did.

© BBC Monica Galetti returns to MasterChef: The Professionals for series 16

"I feel more energetic, more excited to be back in it this year having had that time out," Monica explained.

In April last year, Monica left the show after 14 years. In a statement, she said: "It is with a heavy heart that I've made this decision to step back from filming this year’s series of MasterChef: The Professionals.

"My family need me, my restaurant needs me and trying to balance long filming days over the next three months with all these commitments meant that something had to give.

© Monica Galetti/Instagram Monica took a break from the show last year

"So, for the moment, my focus has to be 100% about my loved ones and rebuilding my kitchen team who have had a battering over the last few months especially," she continued. " Those in the hospitality industry know just how tough it is at the moment.

"To my MasterChef family, crew and friends, I’m so sorry that I won’t be with you this year but I hope to be back soon."

Monica's nephew Otis, who lives in the chef's native New Zealand, had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and was given three months to live, prompting the chef to depart from the programme.

READ: Gregg Wallace's unconventional family set-up at private countryside home revealed

LOOK: Celebrity MasterChef star John Torode's house with wife Lisa Faulkner has the perfect chef's kitchen

© BBC Monica is a judge on the show alongside Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace

In March 2022, the TV star shaved her head in support of her nephew, who had begun chemotherapy that month. Sharing a photo of her new hairstyle on Instagram, she penned: "My 15yr old nephew Otis is en route to begin his battle with first chemotherapy session.

"So I've shaved my hair off to show him my love and support. He's so brave and I was actually nervous doing it … he laughed and cheered me on. Here’s to more laughter and love along the way Bubba."

One year on from his prognosis, Monica's nephew seems to be doing well. In a new interview with the Radio Times, the 48-year-old shared an update on Otis. "He's our miracle boy; they gave him three months and he's still with us," she said.

She also revealed how her nephew's illness shifted her perspective on what's important in life. "When your 15-year-old nephew gets a life sentence, everything else is secondary," she said. "When certain things or certain people upset me, I have learned to let it go. I also realised I didn't have to say 'yes' to everything, instead I can put my energy only into things that I well and truly believe in, into things that make me happy."