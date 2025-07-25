Denise Welch delivers scathing verdict on son Matty Healy's 'tricky' romance with Taylor Swift

Matty Healy's mother, Denise Welch, has said she's glad she never became Taylor Swift's mother-in-law.

The Loose Women star, 67, appeared on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"Obviously, on pain of death, can I talk about that episode, but not being her mother-in-law is a role that I'm glad that I lost," she said in response to being asked by Cohen about what she thought of Taylor's album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The album, which was released in April 2024, is thought to be an ode to Taylor's short-lived romance with the 1975 frontman.

Despite audible gasps from the audience, Denise insisted, "Not that I have anything against her at all. It was just — it was tricky."

© Erika Goldring, getty Taylor was linked to the 1975 frontman in 2023

The TV star also addressed the fallout from Matty and Taylor's brief romance, which became the subject of her latest album, saying:

"But um... Listen, you're not allowed to say anything. And then she writes a whole album, you know, about it.

© GC Images Denise Welch has said that she wasn't able to speak about Matty and Taylor's relationship

"But Matty has taken it all in completely good grace. "He's very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabriella, Gabriette, who is gorgeous.

"So we've all moved on," she concluded.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's romance

Though the two music giants had known each other since 2014, they became romantically linked in 2023 after Taylor broke up with her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Rumours swirled when eagle-eyed fans spotted that during two performances, the two mouthed the same words onstage: "This one is about you. You know who you are. I love you."

© Getty Images Taylor and Matty were spotted around New York City during their brief romance

Then, days later, the pair are snapped together along with Taylor's longtime contributor, Jack Antonoff, at Casa Cipriani in New York City. At the time, sources revealed that the pair were 'in love' after being spotted at each other's shows and around New York City.

A few weeks later, they were spotted together again, this time leaving Electric Lady Studios in Manhattan's Lower East Side after a recording session. Sources again revealed that the pair were enjoying each other's company and that the relationship was more than just platonic.

© Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana By June 2023, the relationship was said to have fizzled out

However, just a month later in June 2023, reports surfaced that the pair's relationship had fizzled out, citing compatibility issues and Taylor still being fresh out of a long-term relationship with ex Joe Alwyn.

Neither party addressed the short-lived relationship until April 2024, when Taylor dropped her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poet's Department, which featured a number of pointed songs about her whirlwind romance with the singer.

Though Matty did not publicly respond to the album, it was reported that he was relieved for it to be released. According to sources, the singer was nervous over what Taylor might have said on the album. It was also revealed that Taylor gave Matty a heads-up about the album's release.

© Getty Images Since his breakup with Taylor in June, 2023, Matty has been in a relationship with Gabriette Bechtel

Following their breakup in June 2023, Matty began a relationship with model and singer Gabriette Bechtel, and the pair announced their engagement in June 2024.

"He came to L.A., and we've been in love ever since," Gabriette, 27, gushed to HommeGirls magazine.