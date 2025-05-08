Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Taylor Swift's stunning coastal home lists for $14.5 million amid cryptic absence
Taylor Swift white gown© Getty Images for The Recording A

Taylor bought the Cape Cod mansion in 2012

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Taylor Swift's former Cape Cod mansion has been listed for sale with the stunning abode going for a cool $14.5 million. 

The "Cruel Summersinger owned the Massachusetts home between 2012 and 2013 when she was dating Conor Kennedy, son of current US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Humble abode

Taylor owned the property between 2012 and 2013© / SplashNews.com
Taylor owned the property between 2012 and 2013

The house has a showstopping view of the ocean, and features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, three garages, a heated in-ground pool and a firepit.

Taylor's previous home sits on a 1.11-acre stretch of land and also boasts a private access beach and a large dining area suited for entertaining. 

She bought the mansion for just $5 million in 2012, going on to sell it for a slight profit at $5.675 million. The property is close to the home where Conor spent time with his family in Hyannis, a town just a five-minute drive away.

Young love

Giulia Be and Conor Kennedy attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 12 at Directors Guild Of America on January 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Taylor's ex Conor Kennedy is engaged to Guilia Be

Taylor and Conor dated briefly when she was 22 and he was just 17, although he turned 18 the month that they started dating.

She wrote her song "Begin Againabout him, and they reportedly crashed a Kennedy wedding together. 

He is now engaged to Brazilian singer Guilia Be, while Taylor is in a high-profile relationship with NFL superstar Travis Kelce.

Missing in action

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The
The star has not been spotted publicly since March

During her record-breaking Eras Tour, the Grammy winner would often be photographed on a date night with her footballer beau, or at one of his games with the Kansas City Chiefs, while Travis would support her shows from the VIP tent.

He even appeared onstage for one memorable night in London, donning a tuxedo for The Tortured Poets Department portion of her concert. The couple have not been spotted together since March, in what has marked a long hiatus for the singer since ending her Eras Tour in December 2024. 

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of her Reputation re-record, with it being over a year since she dropped her latest album. She also has not posted to her social media since December 12, her longest absence since releasing Reputation in 2017.  

Meet cute

Taylor was there to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in the Chiefs vs Eagles game© Getty Images
Taylor and Travis went public with their relationship in September 2023

With Swifties speculating as to her whereabouts, Taylor is likely enjoying a well-deserved rest with Travis after her two-year Eras Tour run. The couple went public with their relationship in September 2023 at a Kansas City Chiefs game, just months after Travis had mentioned on his New Heights podcast that he wanted to meet her backstage at her concert. 

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,the 35-year-old told TIME. "We started hanging out right after [the podcast], so we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other."

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care,she explained. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

To see Taylor supporting her NFL star boyfriend, watch below...

