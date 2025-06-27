1975 frontman Matty Healy's 'powerful' house is worlds away from family home with Denise Welch

This weekend sees British rock band the 1975 headline Glastonbury, and while home for the next few days will be a tent in Somerset, the band's frontman Matty Healy normally splits his time between LA and London.

Matty shares his stateside home with his fiancée, model Gabriette Bechtel, while his home in London's Hackney has been in his possession since his bachelor days.

The 36-year-old created an oasis of calm at his East London abode, with scarcely any furnishings and bare, grey concrete walls throughout.

1975 fans on social media have shared their amazement at his minimalistic home, writing: "Matty’s house really does fascinate me, cause who would’ve thought someone with a life as chaotic as his has a very minimalistic place. It’s so empty but also not too much is going on. Very calming, relaxed vibes so it balances it all out and I think that’s beautiful."

See inside his home below…

Visually minded with strong creative inspiration, it's no surprise that Matty had a clear vision for his home, which couldn't be more different from the kaleidoscope of colour in his mother Denise Welch's Cheshire home.

© Getty Matty Healy and Denise Welch are close

While Matty's home would likely appeal to Kim Kardashian and her penchant for an empty, neutrally-coloured home, we wondered how Matty's all-grey palette impacts him.

Matty Healy's home helps him relax

HELLO! spoke to furniture designer and colour consultant Emma Diaz for her verdict on his monochrome abode.

"Some people may feel a monochrome home is strong, powerful and calm," Emma says. "It can feel clean but also sterile if we are not careful - so adding natural textures through exposed natural materials in wood finishes, rattan baskets and plants and even warm brass finishes to help keep it looking hotel chic and not drab."

Emma adds that industrial and utilitarian grey has become a less popular choice for interiors recently. "Many of us have felt a need to move towards more optimistic, warm and earthy colours, which have seen more of a resurgence in the past couple of years."

© WireImage Matty keeps his home lowkey

While Matty's monochrome grey home may not seem inspiring to some, Emma explained that it likely works for him and his creative mind.

Matty Healy likes his low-key home

"We all need different colours in our homes depending on our personalities," she explains. "The colours that we choose to surround ourselves with within our interiors should not only be a reflection of our personalities but can also help us feel energised, inspired, calm, cheerful, content etc."

Given Matty's hectic life, grey could help him relax, Emma notes it could add to the star's ennui.

© Marcelo Hernandez Matty Healy has a hectic life away from home

"A lack of colour within our homes could at first feel calming, but the longer you are surrounded by it this lack of colour may leave you feeling tired and drained."

For anyone wanting to emulate Matty's undeniably chic home, Emma advises: "If you feel that you'd like to include grey in your home, try to also include colours in the forms of plants and artwork etc to keep you feeling uplifted. You can also choose a grey with warmer (yellow undertones) or cooler (blue undertones) to complement the colours you are pairing it with."