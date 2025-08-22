Meet the England women's national rugby union team's private partners

Taking on the World Cup is no mean feat, especially in your home country in front of thousands of people. That's the challenge the Red Roses will face come August 2025.

But they're not doing it alone. Meet the sports stars' partners, who will no doubt be cheering from the sidelines.

Zoe Aldcroft & Luke Stratford

Red Roses captain Zoe Aldcroft met her partner Luke Stratford outside a club in Gloucester.

Speaking on the England Rugby Podcast, O2 Inside Line, Zoe shared how Luke would check when she was in for physio and book himself in for the same time before they got together!

The pair tied the knot in June 2024 at Hackness Grange in Scarborough. Zoe shared sweet snaps of the big day on her Instagram, captioning the post: "The best day of my life with the absolute love of my life."

© @zoealdcroft_ on Instagram Zoe and Luke tied the knot in 2024

The two share their love of rugby. Luke is the Women’s Scrum Coach at Sale Sharks, having previously been the Leicester Tigers Women’s coach.

When Zoe was made captain of the team ahead of the Six Nations earlier this year, she couldn't wait to share the news with her beau.

"I tried to keep it cool, but this is the biggest news I’ve ever heard! He’s such a laid back person and he was so calm about telling me, so I had to stay calm as well even though my heart was beating at a million miles an hour. I immediately called my husband Luke and my mum to tell them the news."

Abbie Ward & Dave Ward

Abbie has been married to former Harlequins hooker Dave Ward since August 2020.

The pair met at Harlequins' training ground in Guildford in 2018. Abbie had just joined the women's team, and the pair started dating not long after.

© @abbieward93 on Instagram Abbie and Dave shared this snap from their 'babymoon' before welcoming daughter Hallie

Rugby has only brought the pair closer. "I think it is nice having someone who can relate to everything that is going on, the highs and the lows," she told The Telegraph. "I think it is quite unique to have your other half who completely gets all of that work life but all of the social parts of it as well."

Since July 2025, Dave has been the head coach at Ampthill & District Rugby Club, having formerly worked with his wife at Bristol Bears Women.

Abbie and Dave welcomed their adorable daughter Hallie in July 2023. Abbie then made a remarkable return to international rugby just 17 weeks after giving birth, a journey which she chronicled in the documentary Abbie Ward: A Bump in the Road.

Marlie Packer & Rosie Galligan

Red Roses Marlie and Rosie aren't just teammates on the pitch - they're teammates in life too. The England back and lock got engaged in June.

Rosie shared snaps of the occasion on their Instagram, showing a romantic picnic setup next to a gorgeous lake under a blue sky.

"The easiest yes in the world," she wrote to her followers. "Forever and always".

© @marlie_packer on Instagram Marlie shares the occasional snap of her life with Rosie and Oliver

Marlie shares a son, Oliver, with her previous partner Natasha. Rosie and Oliver seem to get on very well, with Marlie sharing glimpses into their happy family life on her social media.

Jess Breach & Archie White

Saracens player Jess is in a long-term relationship with Harlequins player Archie White. They have been together for over five years.

© @jessbreach97 on Instagram Jess often supports Archie at his games

Jess shared how they have navigated challenges, even over the pandemic period, in an interview with Talking Rugby Union in 2021:

"We isolated together when bubbles were introduced last year, but it made us stronger and I think the dedication we have in rugby as players can reflect a lot of other things such as a relationship."

Jess can often be seen at Archie's games, cheering on her boyfriend. He is sure to be doing the same for the Women's World Cup!

Holly Aitchison & Hannah Botterman

Another set of teammates, Holly and Hannah, have an incredible story together.

The pair met as teenagers when they were both at Hartpury College in 2015. Their relationship reportedly struggled in the early days as Holly struggled with her sexuality, but the two were reunited in 2020 when they both played for Saracens.

They have been together ever since!

"When we first met at 16, it just felt like a bit of a connection," Hannah told PinkNews. "She's a very, very kind, loyal person and I love that a lot about her."

Meanwhile, Holly shared more about her journey.

"We parted because I needed to do my own thing and work out what I wanted to do. I was coming to terms with my own journey and also doing that away from [Hannah]," she shared. "When I was ready and accepted exactly what was going on, then I came back and we went from there."

The couple occasionally feature on each other's social media, participating in TikTok challenges and showing off their outfits.