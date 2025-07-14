Why Travis Kelce's NFL update has special connection to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is coming back strong to the NFL for at least another season, poised to return to training camp for his upcoming year with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 35-year-old athlete remains one of the most successful tight ends in NFL history and is looking to stage a comeback for his team by season's end with a Super Bowl win after their crushing defeat this February at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated his continued tenure with the team with a simple social media post chronicling his many years with them, 13 to be exact.

"Lucky year 13 coming soon for @killatrav," the caption read, with fans not only commemorating his return, but also noting how 13 marks a special connection to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

"NFL Season (Taylor's Version)," one joked, with another adding: It only makes sense that they win the SB on his 13th year," and a third saying: "All the Swifties 'of course it'd be year 13!'"

Unlike popular superstitions, Taylor considers 13 to be her lucky number. She has often referenced it in her music and it has become the defining easter egg for her fans, even being born on December 13th.

She previously told Much Music at a fan event: "I was born on the 13th, I turned 13 on Friday the 13th, my first album went gold in 13 weeks. Also, my first song that ever went number 1, it had a 13 second intro, I didn't even do that on purpose! And every time I've ever won an award at an award show, I've either been seated in the 13th row, or row M, which is the 13th letter."

"And when I won the Horizon Award at the CMA awards, the producer came up to me when I was sound-checking and he said, 'Alright, we're gonna go in 13 seconds!' There are so many numbers!"

While there was some uncertainty surrounding Travis' tenure with the sport after the Chiefs' loss at the Super Bowl and his age, he confirmed just a few months after their defeat that he was still planning on playing.

"I'm coming back for sure. Gonna try to get into the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop," he wrote in a text message to Pat McAfee that the ESPN host read during his show. "Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and with how I got the guys ready for battle. I can't go out like that!!!!"

At the Chiefs' minicamp, he continued to gush to press about his love for the sport and why returning is a no-brainer. "I love football. I don't think I really thought about it that much."

"I love coming in to work every single day," Travis added. "It wasn't a very tough one for me. I know I'm getting older, but at the same time, I still feel like I've got a lot I can prove in this league. With that being said, it really wasn't that hard of a decision for me."