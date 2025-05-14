Biggest sign yet that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are serious – PDA sparks buzz

You might think that Timothée Chalamet bringing girlfriend Kylie Jenner to his favorite team's playoff game is just another celebrity date night. But in reality, it signals something much deeper: family integration.

Since they started dating in April 2023, the couple have grown more comfortable sharing glimpses of their romance in public. And this week, they brought Kylie's sister into the mix, making it clear they're not hiding anything anymore.

Timothée is many things – an Oscar-nominated actor, a Bob Dylan devotee, a rising action star. But being a New York Knicks fan might be the role he takes most seriously. The 29-year-old grew up in Hell's Kitchen, just a few blocks from Madison Square Garden, and he's cheered on his team from courtside for years.

© Getty Images Timothée and Kendall at the Knicks game

For game four of the playoffs against the Boston Celtics, Timothée was joined by Kylie and Kendall Jenner. It marked the first time he appeared publicly with any of Kylie's family members. And he didn't hold back.

Cameras captured him clutching Kylie's knee during tense moments of the game, leaning in for a kiss when the Knicks scored, and high-fiving Kendall throughout the game too. The vibe was affectionate, playful, and – dare we say – like they've done this all before.

© Getty Images Timothée celebrates the New York Knicks

The couple's relationship began quietly. Their first public outing didn't happen until Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour concert in September 2023. From there, they attended several award shows together – including during Timothée's Oscar campaign this year – and were recently spotted at Coachella, kissing and dancing during Charli XCX's set.

Though fans speculated they might debut as a couple at the Met Gala, Timothée skipped the red carpet to stay home and watch his beloved Knicks in game one against the Celtics. A few days later, Kylie, ever supportive, jetted off to Rome with him instead for the 70th David di Donatello Awards. Watch Kylie join Timothée at the Santa Barbara Film Festival in the video below.

© Getty Images Timothée and Kylie love basketball

But there's something especially intimate about their night out with Kendall. Celebrity relationships can be chaotic, performative even. But this? This looked easy. Comfortable. Real.

© Getty Images The couple on the red carpet

Timothée might be bracing for heartbreak with the Knicks, but when it comes to Kylie, things seem to be going pretty well.