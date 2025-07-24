Meet the women hoping to bring England World Cup Glory in 2025

Head coach John Mitchell has announced the official England squad for the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup.

The tournament is coming to England in August 2025, with New Zealand's Black Ferns hoping to defend their title as champions yet again.

"It is a rare and awesome opportunity for this group to represent the Red Roses at a home World Cup," John Mitchell said. "The selection process is never easy. It’s been a thorough two-year process to select the right blend of positional cover, skill, mindset and connection – we believe this is a squad that can win the World Cup."

This year's lineup features eight players who are making their World Cup debuts. The whole team is made up of a range of strong women, all of whom have incredible stories.

So, let's meet the England squad hoping to take victory this time.

Zoe Aldcroft

Time to meet the captain of the Squad! Zoe has an impressive career under her belt so far, having appeared eight times for the England U20 team, and gaining a full-time contract in 2019. She was named World Rugby player of the year in 2021.

"To lead the team into a home Rugby World Cup is an incredible feeling. This group have a fantastic opportunity to inspire young boys and girls all over the country - it’s something we have spoken about as a collective and we’re relishing the chance to do so," Zoe said. "Pulling on the white shirt is always a massive privilege and we can’t wait to do that, backed by our amazing home support."

© Getty Zoe Aldcroft will captain the Red Roses through the 2025 Women's World Cup

Marlie Packer

One of the Red Roses' Vice-Captains, Marlie joins her teammate Alex Matthews in being called up to the pitch again after helping the winning 2014 World Cup team.

Having started playing rugby at the tender age of five, Marlie has collected a lot of accolades over the years, including 2023 England Captain and 2023 World Player of the Year.

Megan Jones

Currently playing for Leicester Tigers, Megan has previously represented England in both the 15s and the 7s games. She is now a Vice-Captain of the Red Roses.

Megan was born in Cardiff and lived in Wales until the age of 16 - and she is actually bilingual in Welsh and English!

© Getty Megan Jones is taking on the role of Vice-Captain

Emily Scarratt

Emily is the only member of this squad to have played at the home World Cup in 2010. She played a huge part in helping the squad win the tournament in 2014, scoring 16 points in the final.

Emily's career could have taken a very different path as she was offered a US Basketball Scholarship at the age of 16, so it's lucky for England that she chose rugby!

Amy Cokayne

This will be Amy's third World Cup. Although she moved to New Zealand with her family aged nine, Amy now plays for Leicester Tigers.

She has a Bachelor's degree in Sports Science and is also a serving member of the RAF.

© Getty Emily Scarratt, Amy Cokayne and Natasha Hunt all return to the England team after a successful Six Nations tournament

Natasha Hunt

Natasha continues to bring her experience and talent to the World Cup squad, having also been part of the victorious 2014 team.

She is the aunt of two adorable boys, whom she sometimes features on her Instagram feed.

Abi Burton

25-year-old Abi is no stranger to the spotlight, having represented Team GB in its rugby sevens squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It hasn't been all smooth sailing for Abi, though, who suffered a serious illness in 2022 and had to spend three weeks in a medically induced coma. Thankfully, she recovered to play for the premiership team Trailfinders Women.

© Getty Morwenna Talling and Abi Burton both bring international rugby experience to this World Cup

Lilli Ives Campion

At just 21 years old, Lilli is the youngest player in this World Cup squad. She has been playing rugby since she was 13 years old.

Aside from being in her international rugby era, Lilli seems to have a vibrant social life. Her Instagram feed is full of snaps with friends from brunches, nights out, and travels.

Rosie Galligan

Rosie Galligan had a major health scare in 2019 when she suffered a bout of bacterial meningitis and almost lost her legs. The following year, she suffered a broken leg and ankle during a game and had to take a break from playing.

Now, though, she's back and better than ever, having played for England in the 2021 World Cup and the 2025 Women's Six Nations.

Abbie Ward

Abbie is used to showing the world exactly what women can do, returning to represent England in the 2024 Six Nations just 17 weeks after giving birth! She married her husband, Harlequins player Dave Ward, in August 2020.

The pair share an adorable daughter, Hallie, who makes frequent appearances on Abbie's Instagram.

The Full Squad

© Getty Images John Mitchell's team beat France 43-42 to take the Six Nations title again in 2025

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft; Lark Atkin-Davies; Sarah Bern; Hannah Botterman; Abi Burton; May Campbell; Mackenzie Carson; Kelsey Clifford; Amy Cokayne; Maddie Feaunati; Rosie Galligan; Lilli Ives Campion; Sadia Kabeya; Alex Matthews; Maud Muir; Marlie Packer; Morwenna Talling; Abbie Ward

Backs: Holly Aitchison; Jess Breach; Abby Dow, Zoe Harrison, Tatyana Heard; Natasha Hunt; Megan Jones; Ellie Kildunne; Claudia Moloney-Macdonald; Lucy Packer; Helena Rowland; Emily Scarratt; Jade Shekells; Emma Sing