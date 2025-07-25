Sasha Obama turns heads with her unique style as she meet friends in LA

Sasha Obama is living her best life. The daughter of President of the United States Barack Obama couldn't keep the smile off her face as she met with a friend in West LA this week.

The student was beaming and in good spirits as she walked around the neighborhood in a basic white crop top and boho maxi skirt with a smocked wide waist, highlighting her curves, and paired with flip flops. She wore her hair loose and it fell down near her waist.

Sasha turned 24 in June, and is reportedly pursuing higher education, after previously graduating from the University of Southern California.

The young woman is often pictured with friends in the city, and it is thought she lives with her older sister, Malia, 27, who has also built a community of friends in Los Angeles.

© CPR/D.SANCHEZ / BACKGRID Sasha Obama is in good spirits as she rocks chic crop top and maxi skirt

Malia is a filmmaker and writer, debuting her own short film at the Sundance Film Festival last year and creating an ad for Nike earlier this year.

Both have kept their public presence low key with private social media accounts, and rare appearances with their parents, although for Sasha's special day her parents both shared a relatively recent, previously unseen snap of the family-of-four on a tropical vacation.

© Instagram Malia, Michelle, Sasha and Barack Obama pose for a family photo on vacation

"Happy birthday to my sweet girl, Sasha! Can't believe how quickly time has flown. I'm so proud of the woman you've become. Love you always!" mom Michelle gushed in her caption.

Barack wrote: "Happy birthday, Sasha! Watching you grow into the incredible woman you are has been a true gift. I'll always be proud of you and will always be here for you."

In the picture, the sisters – who were raised in the White House – look so grown up posing beside their parents, with Sasha and Malia both nearly as tall as their 6'2" dad.

© WireImage Malia and Sasha were raised in the White House

Sasha has become known for her unique style, with her closet full of boho maxi skirts, wide pants, flip flops and cropped tees.

That style was on full display in the vacation snap as she wore a loose beige tube top and a chocolate brown maxi skirt paired with silver ballet flats.

In July, the girls' mom Michelle, 61, was honored at the PARENTS' inaugural Next Gen Awards, and she told guests that she and her husband Barack "did everything we could to give our girls as normal of a life as possible".

"But the truth is, their circumstances have been extraordinary in so many ways — and that forced them to learn critical skills like discipline, flexibility, and determination to go after what they really wanted," she added.