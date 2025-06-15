Michelle Obama talks 'weight of the world' on husband Barack in tribute featuring daughters Malia and Sasha

Michelle Obama is expressing her gratitude for Barack Obama.

In honor of Father's Day in the US, the Becoming author shared an adoring tribute to her husband, and reflected on how he handled being both dad and president.

The couple, who met in 1989 when they were both working at the law firm of Sidley Austin in Chicago, have been married since 1992, and share two daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, who just turned 24, both of whom are now based in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, June 15, Michelle took to Instagram and honored Barack by first posting a sweet throwback photo of the family during their years in the White House featuring Malia and Sasha wearing matching baby pink outfits.

She then wrote: "I love looking back at photos like this of when our girls were younger," adding: "@BarackObama has always been there for us no matter what — even when it felt like the weight of the world was on his shoulders."

"We've always been so grateful. To Barack and all the dads and father-figures celebrating today, Happy Father's Day!" she concluded, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© Instagram The Obamas recently celebrated Sasha's birthday

"Happy Father's Day to the BEST president of them all!!! God bless and keep you safe Sir!!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "The most wonderful father anyone could ask for. Happy Father's Day Barack Obama!" and: "Beautiful family… priceless memories. Happy Father's Day," as well as: "Beautiful family. Thank you for being there for all of us even at a cost to your own family. Happy Father's Day President Obama."

For Mother's Day last month, Barack shared a more recent photo of Michelle with their daughters, and wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing moms and mother-figures! @MichelleObama, the girls and I are so lucky to have you in our lives. We love you."

© Instagram The couple is largely based in Chicago or Martha's vineyard

Michelle and Barack were recently plagued with baseless rumors of a divorce — which she has since put a stop to. Speaking on an episode of Sophia Bush's iHeart Radio podcast Work in Progress, Michelle explained how her newfound independence since leaving the White House, and individual ventures not tied to Barack, have sparked rumors of a rift in their marriage.

© Getty Images They were in the White House from 2009 to 2017

As much as she has enjoyed her newfound freedom since leaving her role as first lady 2017, she said: "That's the thing that we as women struggle with — disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself," and noted: "That they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."

© Instagram Barack shared the above photo for Mother's Day

The former attorney continued: "This couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions herself, right? But that's what society does to us." Since leaving the White House, Michelle has worked on several projects both with and without her husband, including the release of several bestselling books, the foundation of their joint production company — which has an Oscar-winning movie already — and most recently, the launch of her new podcast with her brother Craig Robinson, IMO.

"We start actually going, what am I? What am I doing? What am I doing this for?" she further reflected, adding: "And if it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible."