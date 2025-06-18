Michelle Obama reveals daughter Malia's surprising 8-word reaction on election night

Michelle Obama, 61, is not one to reveal her daughter's secrets, but she recently shared what her daughter Malia, 26, said on election night.

The Obamas are no strangers to election nights. Barack Obama, 63, has been in politics for almost 30 years. He's run for local, state, and of course, federal office. Michelle has been candid about how his political ambitions impact the family. From busy travel schedules to extremely late nights, it was an all hands on deck affair.

When Barack was elected President of the United States in 2008, his daughters were young. Malia was 10 and her little sister, Sasha, 24, was seven. Their whole lives turned upside down on November 4, 2008. In a recent interview on the podcast Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, Michelle reminisced on that night.

© Instagram Michelle and her brother Craig on Las Culturistas

The former First Lady remembered how excited her daughters were to stay up late, eat chicken fingers, and play with their cousins. They didn't focus too much on the election results.

"That night," Michelle remembered. "[Malia] asked, 'Is dad president now?' We said yeah, this is it."

After the official call was made, the family, along with the presidential motorcade, made their way to Grant Park for victory celebration.

© Getty Images The young family in 2008

"It's this deep silence," Michelle recalled about the drive. "We're all quiet in the car [when] Malia says, 'Dad, I don't think anybody's coming to your party."

Michelle laughed thinking of the moment. It was the first time her daughter realized the implications of her dad's new job.

"Oh, sweetie no," Michelle remembered saying. "This is what happens now that your dad is president. No one will ever be on this street when he's on the street again."

© Tribune News Service via Getty I Michelle tried to keep their lives as normal as possible

The family went on to live in the White House for eight years. Malia and Sasha grew up in Washington, D.C. with secret service members escorting them to elementary school. After so many years in the public eye, the two sisters seem to relish their independence.

Malia and Sasha's life away from D.C.

Malia and Sasha both live in Los Angeles. Malia recently reached a huge career milestone when she directed a Nike ad for WNBA star A'ja Wilson's new shoe line. The commercial received praise for her attention to detail and admiration for the basketball star.

In the ad, A'ja is seen playing a clapping game with a young girl set to the tune of "Miss Mary Mack", with lyrics changed to highlight her incredible trajectory in the sport.

© Instagram The Obamas on a recent family trip

"A'ja Wilson's on top, top, top, can't take her spot, spot, spot," the girl sings as she claps along.

Sasha graduated from the University of Southern California in 2023 with a degree in sociology. Her name appeared in the credits of the reality series Couples Therapy. Recently, she's since returned to school, though her exact focus isn't public.