Malia Obama's big moment revealed as fans all say the same thing 

Malia Obama is continuing to make incredible career moves in the world of filmmaking, after directing Nike's latest ad for A'ja Wilson's upcoming shoe launch.

The former First Daughter directed a pair of vignettes posted to social media ahead of the release of the A'One shoe, set to drop on May 6.

Malia's passion project

In the first video, a young girl teaches the basketball star a clapping game set to the tune of "Miss Mary Mack", with the lyrics changed to praise A'ja's incredible trajectory in the sport.

"A'ja Wilson's on top, top, top, can't take her spot, spot, spot," the girl sings as she claps along.

When A'ja continues to slip up in the game, her young friend stands and says: "Girl, let me show you how a professional does it."

© Getty Images Malia directed A'ja for the Nike launch

Fans flocked to the comments to praise the incredible video, with one writing, "These are the most beautiful ads I have ever seen! Everything about this rollout has been done with such a great deal of intention and care! Only the best for our GOAT!" while another added, "Directed by THEE Malia Obama!!!"

"This was perfect. From the hand game to the child's hair. Spot on. Love it!" wrote a third, while another commented, "I love this commercial so much it's giving Black Girl Magic!!! It made me smile so hard!"

In the second video released ahead of the A'One launch, A'ja sat down for an interview at Big T's Bar-B-Que in Columbia where she grew up.

Up-and-coming

© Getty Images She made her directorial debut in January 2024

This project is the latest in Malia's budding filmmaking career, after she made her directorial debut at the 50th annual Deauville American Film Festival in France in January 2024. She presented her short film, The Heart, at the event, and won the Young Spirit award for her efforts.

"The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in these things," she shared in a YouTube video at the time.

The 26-year-old admitted that she was nervous about breaking into the industry in an interview with Paris Match on the day of the festival. "I'm so excited. I mean, I've never done anything like this...so of course [I'm] a little bit terrified, but mostly just excited," Malia said.

Paving her own path

© Getty Images Barack shared that his daughters are fiercely independent

She went by Malia Ann in the credits of The Heart, opting to drop her famous last name; however, in the Nike vignettes, Malia added Obama back in a surprising move. Her father, Barack Obama, shared that Malia and his youngest daughter Sasha, whom he shares with his wife Michelle, struggle to accept help from their parents.

"The challenge for us is letting us give them any help at all," the former President said on The Pivot Podcast. "I mean, they're very sensitive about this stuff. They're very stubborn about it."

"I was all like, ‘You do know they'll know who you are,'" he said of Malia. "And she's all like, 'You know what? I want them to watch it that first time and not in any way have that association.' So I think our daughters go out of their way to not try to leverage that." She also directed the music video for Michael Kiwanuka's single "One and Only".

To learn more about Malia's budding film career, watch below: