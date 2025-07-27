Skip to main contentSkip to footer
WATCH: Ciara shares glimpse into new chapter with Russell Wilson ahead of momentous change
russell wilson and ciara vanity fair oscar party 2024© Getty Images

Ciara shares glimpse into new chapter with Russell Wilson ahead of momentous change — watch

The "Body Party" singer's husband is gearing up for his debut with the New York Giants

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Ciara and Russell Wilson are ready for a new era.

The couple has been adjusting to life in New York City over the past couple months, in the lead up to the NFL player's debut with the New York Giants as their new quarterback, following his departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers after a one-year contract.

And as the Giants' training camp kicked off ahead of the start of NFL season on September 5 — the Giants' first game of the regular season is on September 7 against the Washington Commanders — the "1, 2 Step" singer shared a sweet video featuring the whole Wilson family ready for kick-off. Watch it below.

WATCH: Ciara and kids support Russell Wilson ahead of new chapter

Ciara and Russell have been married since 2016, and in December 2023, they welcomed their third child together, daughter Amora.

In addition to Amora, they are also parents to daughter Sienna, eight, Win, five, plus Ciera shares son Future, 11, with ex-fiancé Future.

