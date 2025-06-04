Ciara’s daughter, 8, has us seeing double as they twin in latest photos

Ciara officially has a mini-me. The R&B singer twinned with daughter Sienna Princess, eight, on the red carpet. Mom and daughter wore matching black pantsuits and ties to the Connie Orlando Foundation's Inaugural Black Women in Music dinner, where Ciara received the Avant-Garde Award.

It was a big night for Ciara, who was recognized not just for her many popular songs, but for her work as an innovator in the music industry. But it was her bond with Sienna that stole the show. Ciara shared a cute video to her Instagram story of Sienna, standing proudly next to her mom on stage, backing her up during her speech, loudly saying "Mmmmhmmm" after key moments.

The event, held in support of breast cancer treatment and research, celebrated the achievements of Black women in music, both on stage and behind the scenes. Ciara spoke about the importance of acknowledging your "special sauce."

© Getty Images Ciara and her mini-me

"I always want my girls to feel valued, know that they can create their own self-worth, they're in control of themselves," she explained. "I want my girls to know that they're not limited by their gender or the color of their skin."

For Ciara, receiving the award held extra meaning.

"Receiving the Avant-Garde award is so special because it perfectly captures how I've learned to move throughout the world," Ciara said. "Dare to create even when it hasn't been done before. Fiercely pursue the art we love even when it doesn't always love us back."

© MLB Photos via Getty Images Russell Wilson, Ciara, and their family pose with Aaron Judge

It's a message that resonates at home, too. Since marrying the NFL quarterback Russell Wilson in 2016, Ciara has built a harmonious life balancing motherhood and her music career. The couple raises a blended family, which includes her son Future Zahir, 11, whose dad is rapper Future, Sienna, Win Harrison, four, and Amora Princess, one.

The family, who moved to the East Coast in the spring after Russell joined the New York Giants, often share glimpses of their life on social media. And it seems Sienna is a natural in the spotlight, attending award shows, posing on the red carpet, and standing on stage.

© Instagram Ciara and Sienna onstage at the awards

And it's clear that Ciara loves her career just as much as she loves her life as a mom.

© Instagram Ciara, Russell, and their kids

"I feel like, if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl and I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me, it's exactly this," Ciara shared with GQ.

Sienna's matching suit with her mom was a fun reminder that she's already part of the next generation of changemakers.