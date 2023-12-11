Ciara and husband Russell Wilson welcome third baby – see first photo and name

Ciara and Russell Wilson are officially parents again! The couple have welcomed their third child together and announced their baby girl's birth on social media.

They welcomed a daughter named Amora Princess Wilson, and the adorable newborn clutched onto her parents' fingers while dressed in a black onesie.

"Amora Princess Wilson," the caption alongside the photo read. "9lbs 1oz. We Love You so much!" and they were inundated with scores of congratulatory messages.

"Soooooooooo cute!!" Jennifer Hudson wrote, with a fan also sweetly commenting: "I knew she would be juicy because the belly was Bellying okay!! Lol So beautiful!! Congratulations family!!"

The R&B singer, 38, and the Denver Broncos quarterback, 35, are already parents to daughter Sienna, six, and son Win, three. The couple have been married since 2016.

The "Goodies" hitmaker announced her pregnancy in elaborate fashion, through the music video for her track "How We Roll," which was filmed by Russell himself during a trip to Japan.

Since then, Ciara has proudly showed off her baby bump, most recently adorning it with gold leaf appliqués through an open white shirt at the premiere of The Color Purple.

The star was previously engaged to rapper Future, with whom she shares son Future Zahir, who is now nine years old. They split up in 2014 and during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in October, she opened up about the difficult period leading up to their split.

"When you know you're supposed to make a super defined decision in your life – you know it from the head to your feet, from your feet to your head and your soul and your body," she told host Alex Cooper.

"It's almost like your taste buds change. You have a taste bud for a certain kind of thing, and then the taste buds just go."

She explained that becoming a mother allowed her to change her perspective and focus on whether she was getting as much out of life as she could. "When you have a child, it's very important to me, it's no time to play around. I am now responsible for another life, so what am I doing, how am I thinking that through?"

Ciara continued: "I always say, 'Don't let nobody waste your time'. I don't care if it's friendships or relationships, business, whatever it is, don't let it waste your time. It's not worth it."

"Those are things that come to mind when there's a pivotal moment in my life and in any aspect of my life."

Most recently, Ciara shared photos of herself attending a Denver Broncos game in support of her husband, cozying up to him with a denim jacket that sported his name and image on its back.

Attending alongside her were Future, Sienna, and Win, all looking as happy as could be beside their famous mom.

Congratulations to the new family of six!

