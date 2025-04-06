Carrie Underwood rocks tiny denim shorts ahead of bittersweet farewell: 'Post the leg routine!'

Carrie Underwood is back on stage — and in her signature dazzling outfits.

After spending the last few months filming American Idol, where she replaced Katy Perry as host 20 years after winning the beloved singing competition, the "Before He Cheats" singer returned for the last stretch of her Reflection residency in Las Vegas.

When she's not on stage or on television, she is based in Tennessee, where she lives on a 400-acre farm in Franklin with her husband, Mike Fisher, who she married in 2010, and their two sons, Isaiah Michael, ten, and Jacob Bryan, six.

Following her return to the stage, Carrie took to Instagram and shared a round of photos highlighting the epic performance.

The first photo sees her in tiny denim shorts lined with bright coral ruffles at the hem, paired with a coordinating bustier.

Others see her on an elevated surface, wearing a gun metal hued strapless gown, and in another, she is wearing a white fringed ensemble paired with studded white ankle boots.

© Instagram Carrie is known for her bedazzled outfits

"Last night was crazy!!!" Carrie then wrote in her caption alongside a string of fire emojis, emphasizing: "You all knew how to make a Friday night rock!"

"Thanks to all who came out to see us in #Reflection! Now let's make tonight even more special! Only 4 more shows left!!!" she added.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image She returned to American Idol as a judge 20 years after winning

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, with one writing: "What a great show! We had a blast!" as others followed suit with: "I was there! Best. Concert. Ever!" and: "Post the leg routine!" as well as: "Had so much fun last night!!" plus another one of her followers added: "That voice is amazing. Everyone should experience it live at least once."

© Getty The singer winning in 2005

Carrie's residency, which is at the Resorts World Theatre, and has been running since December 2021, will officially come to an end on April 12. American Idol, where she joined fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, will air its season 23 finale on May 23. Shortly after Carrie was confirmed as the new judge, following Katy's departure, she reflected on what a full circle moment it was. See a glimpse of her return in the video below.

Speaking on Good Morning America earlier last year, she emphasized: "I mean it feels like home," adding: "There's so many people that still work on the show that were there when I was a contestant, and I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I'll be able to hopefully offer some insight and help."

Plus, asked what kind of judge she might be, one thing she could say was: "I can't lie, I just can't, you can tell. I feel like I'll be very honest but hopefully inspiring."