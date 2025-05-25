Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Hudson rocks leather micro-shorts and sheer top for extra special appearance in LA — photos
Kate Hudson at The 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony held at Barker Hanger on April 05, 2025 in Santa Monica, California© Getty

The Running Point actress had a concert in Los Angeles

Beatriz Colon
54 minutes ago
The rockstar life definitely suits Kate Hudson.

Though the How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days actress has spent most of her career working in movies, last year, she pivoted to music after years of teasing she would, with the release of her debut album, Glorious.

She has since embarked on a string of intimate performances, her latest one in her hometown of Los Angeles.

Following the recent concert, at The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, Kate took to Instagram and shared a round of photos, including of her sultry, very rockstar-esque outfit.

For the show, she channeled her legendary Penny Lane character from Almost Famous, and wore leather micro-shorts paired with a mesh, bustier-like bodysuit, thigh-high boots, and a silky, floral jacket.

Photos from the night see her getting ready in her dressing room, singing on stage, and the crowd singing along.

Kate Hudson performs onstage at The Roxy Theatre on May 22, 2025 in West Hollywood, California© Getty Images
Kate had a performance at the Roxy in WeHo

"Love you LA!!!" she wrote in her caption, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one aptly writing: "Penny Lane?! Is that you?" as others followed suit with: "You look amazing! Can't wait for Song Sung Blue to come out girl!" referring to her forthcoming movie with Hugh Jackman, and: "LOVE everything about this. Exuding that energy of love and power," as well as: "Such an amazing show! Can't wait for the next one!"

After her gig at the Roxy, Kate then headed to Napa Valley to perform at the music festival BottleRock, which also featured appearances from Green Day, Justin Timberlake, Noah Kahan, Benson Boone, Ice Cube, Sublime, and Khruangbin, among many others.

Kate Hudson performs on Day 2 of BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 24, 2025 in Napa, California© Getty Images
The singer later also performed at BottleRock

For years Kate had teased that she wanted to launch a music career, and she had given glimpses of her impressive voice in past movies, however she has admitted that her biological father Bill — previously a singer for his band with his brothers, The Hudson Brothers — in part stymied her pursuit of a singing career.

Kate Hudson and T.J Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform on the Mane Stage during Stagecoach Music Festival© Getty Images
She also recently performed at Stagecoach

Speaking last year with Bruce Bozzi on his podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, Kate first shared that though early in her career she expected to pursue music, the success of Almost Famous, which earned her an Oscar nomination, delayed it. 

Goldie Hawn with Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson on the red carpet © Getty Images
With her mom Goldie Hawn and stepdad Kurt Russell

Moreover, she explained: "Later, I kind of rejected it because, [I thought] as you do when you're dealing with daddy issues, I don't want to connect to that part, because that's my dad," adding: "If that one connection I had to him, I failed miserably at, it would be devastating to me… I wasn't ready for that."

Despite their years-long estrangement, Kate has, however, recently been reconnecting with her dad, who became largely absent from her life after he split from her mom Goldie Hawn in 1982. After she said their relationship was "warming up" earlier this year, he revealed to Us Weekly: "Kate put it perfectly. We are warming up [and] letting things take their course," noting: "All families have rifts. It's nice that our rift is healing," after years of "ups and downs."

