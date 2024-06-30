Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Shania Twain's then-and-now photos will blow you away — see transformation
Shania Twain in cheetah-print© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Shania Twain's then-and-now photos will blow you away — see transformation

The Man! I Feel Like a Woman! hitmaker has been on the music scene for more than three decades

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Shania Twain is still wowing crowds at the age of 58, and she's not showing any signs of slowing down. 

It's hard to believe it's been more than 30 years since she burst onto the music scene.

But it's not just her music which has transformed over the years, her appearance has evolved significantly too. 

From her early days as an all natural beauty to her reign as a glamorous pop icon we explore her evolution. 

1/14

Shania Twain performing in 1995

Natural beauty

In the early years of her career,  Shania often sported a fresh-faced, minimal makeup look with long, flowing brown hair — and of course, that smile!

2/14

Shania Twain in the early days of her career

Ab-baring

For a number of years, Shania's style was simple and classic, and featured casual country attire including denim, boots, and hats - and plenty of ab-baring outfits too.

3/14

Shania Twain at the American Music Awards in 1997

Global superstar

By the late 1990s, with the release of her massively successful album "Come On Over," Shania had become a global superstar.

4/14

Shania Twain's confidence grew with the success of her career

Grammy winning

Shania blew fans away when she performed at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles where she won five Grammy Awards and stunned with her leggy look. 

5/14

Shania Twain golden bra

Golden goddess

Her confidence in her music and her attire continued to grow and fans loved her ever-changing appearance.

6/14

Shania Twain performs onstage during the Shania Twain 'Queen of Me' Global Tour Opener at Spokane Arena on April 28, 2023 in Spokane, Washington© Getty Images

Leopard print

Shania's iconic leopard print ensemble from the "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video became a signature look that fans still associate with her today.

7/14

Shania Twain in 2003 in casual jeans and T-shirt

A new look

The early 2000s brought significant challenges for Shania, including a battle with Lyme disease and dysphonia, which affected her voice and led to a hiatus from music.

During this time, the singer's public appearances were less frequent, but when she did step out, she often opted for a more understated look.

8/14

Canadian Country and Pop musician Shania Twain performs onstage during a soundcheck for her appearance on the David Letterman Show, New York, New York, February 26, 1996© Paul Natkin,Getty

Sin City style

In 2012, Shania made a triumphant return to the stage with her Las Vegas residency, Shania: Still the One. She mixed up glamor with a contemporary edge.

Her  hairstyles varied from straight and sleek to voluminous curls, and her outfits were a mix of dazzling stage costumes and chic, modern fashion.

9/14

Shania Twain looked iconic rocking a candy floss pink wig

Pink hair

She's switched up her hair over the years but never more so than when she went pink.

"It's the way I feel when I have that colour on," she explained. "It makes me feel youthful. I don't need to look younger in my own mind — it's not a goal of mine — but I do like to feel refreshed, and the pink hair does that. It's awesome."

10/14

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Singer Shania Twain attends the opening ceremony of the 16th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso on September 24, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. The Zurich Film Festival 2020 takes place from September 24 until October 3. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images for ZFF)© Thomas Niedermueller

Feeling youthful

"I'm getting less and less inhibited as I age," she told Haute Living. "I like to do goofy things.

"I’m not worried about the backlash… even in my own mirror. There's no wrong thing to experiment with. You've just got to have fun — and being playful makes me feel more youthful."

11/14

Shania has made a comeback in recent years© Christopher Polk,Getty Images

Bikini body

Shania wishes she hadn't been so concerned about showing off her figure when she was younger. 

"I was shy about wearing a bikini on the beach when I was younger," she confessed. "And I'm thinking, that was ridiculous, I gotta stop this nonsense and start wearing a bikini to the beach now even though I'm not my 20-year-old self."

12/14

shania twain musicares jon bon jovi tribute© Getty Images

Strict diet

Shania maintains her fit physique with the help of a strict 'athlete" diet. 

"I am an athlete, I have to breathe, I have to project. I have to pace everything," she told The Sun in an interview.

"I only drink fluids all day until after the show. I drink my food, so I blend my food. Lots of blended ­spinach and blueberries."

13/14

shania twain forbes 30/50 summit© Getty Images

Feeling liberated

"Every month or day that I may notice another sag or another bit of cellulite, I want to know it’s there. I want to be OK with it instead of thinking, 'I have to cover it up or not to look,'" she told The Sun: "I have to take myself on the stage without feeling like I have to cover myself up. I want to feel ­liberated."

14/14

Shania Twain attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.© Amy Sussman

Fearless fashion

She told Haute Living: "I'm way more fearless than I would've been. Years ago, I would've been more conscientious about, 'Is this too over-the-top?'

"I'm more adventurous now and I'm just excited about what is new and what I can experiment with."

