Shania Twain's then-and-now photos will blow you away — see transformation

Shania Twain is still wowing crowds at the age of 58, and she's not showing any signs of slowing down.

It's hard to believe it's been more than 30 years since she burst onto the music scene.

But it's not just her music which has transformed over the years, her appearance has evolved significantly too.

From her early days as an all natural beauty to her reign as a glamorous pop icon we explore her evolution.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Shania's wildest onstage looks

1/ 14 Natural beauty In the early years of her career, Shania often sported a fresh-faced, minimal makeup look with long, flowing brown hair — and of course, that smile!

2/ 14 Ab-baring For a number of years, Shania's style was simple and classic, and featured casual country attire including denim, boots, and hats - and plenty of ab-baring outfits too.

3/ 14 Global superstar By the late 1990s, with the release of her massively successful album "Come On Over," Shania had become a global superstar.

4/ 14 Grammy winning Shania blew fans away when she performed at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles where she won five Grammy Awards and stunned with her leggy look.

5/ 14 Golden goddess Her confidence in her music and her attire continued to grow and fans loved her ever-changing appearance.

6/ 14 © Getty Images Leopard print Shania's iconic leopard print ensemble from the "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video became a signature look that fans still associate with her today.

7/ 14 A new look The early 2000s brought significant challenges for Shania, including a battle with Lyme disease and dysphonia, which affected her voice and led to a hiatus from music. During this time, the singer's public appearances were less frequent, but when she did step out, she often opted for a more understated look.

8/ 14 © Paul Natkin,Getty Sin City style In 2012, Shania made a triumphant return to the stage with her Las Vegas residency, Shania: Still the One. She mixed up glamor with a contemporary edge. Her hairstyles varied from straight and sleek to voluminous curls, and her outfits were a mix of dazzling stage costumes and chic, modern fashion.

9/ 14 Pink hair She's switched up her hair over the years but never more so than when she went pink. "It's the way I feel when I have that colour on," she explained. "It makes me feel youthful. I don't need to look younger in my own mind — it's not a goal of mine — but I do like to feel refreshed, and the pink hair does that. It's awesome."

10/ 14 © Thomas Niedermueller Feeling youthful "I'm getting less and less inhibited as I age," she told Haute Living. "I like to do goofy things. "I’m not worried about the backlash… even in my own mirror. There's no wrong thing to experiment with. You've just got to have fun — and being playful makes me feel more youthful."

11/ 14 © Christopher Polk,Getty Images Bikini body Shania wishes she hadn't been so concerned about showing off her figure when she was younger. "I was shy about wearing a bikini on the beach when I was younger," she confessed. "And I'm thinking, that was ridiculous, I gotta stop this nonsense and start wearing a bikini to the beach now even though I'm not my 20-year-old self."

12/ 14 © Getty Images Strict diet Shania maintains her fit physique with the help of a strict 'athlete" diet. "I am an athlete, I have to breathe, I have to project. I have to pace everything," she told The Sun in an interview. "I only drink fluids all day until after the show. I drink my food, so I blend my food. Lots of blended ­spinach and blueberries."

13/ 14 © Getty Images Feeling liberated "Every month or day that I may notice another sag or another bit of cellulite, I want to know it’s there. I want to be OK with it instead of thinking, 'I have to cover it up or not to look,'" she told The Sun: "I have to take myself on the stage without feeling like I have to cover myself up. I want to feel ­liberated."