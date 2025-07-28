Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Celebrity break-ups 2025: all the major A-List splits this year including Jessica Alba and Katy Perry
See who has split from their significant other this year so far…

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
One could argue that Hollywood is known as much for its love stories as it is for its notorious celebrity break-ups.

The year of 2025 hasn't been exempt from it, and though we have seen new couples enter the chat, including Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus, Christina Haack and Christopher Larocca, and Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, among others, naturally, we've seen our fair share of break-ups as well.

From Jessica Alba and Cash Warren to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, catch up below on who in Hollywood is going through a break-up this year — so far…

The pair began dating in 2021© Getty Images

Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler

Among the first break-ups of the year was that of Kaia and Austin, who dated for three years, before reportedly breaking up at the end of 2024. The model has since moved on with Lewis Pullman, star of Thunderbolts* and Bill Pullman's son.

jessica alba cash warren divorce© Getty Images

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren

After 17 years of marriage, Jessica confirmed that she and Cash were divorcing in an Instagram statement that read: "I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. "I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and now it's time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals. We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time." 

In July, she appeared to confirm she is now dating fellow actor Danny Ramirez, after the two were spotted sharing a kiss.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson attend the opening of Bernie Taupin's art exhibit "Reflections" at Choice Contemporary on June 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson

Jessica and Eric were married for ten years. Her statement confirming their split read: "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," per People. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson seen leaving The Corinthia Hotel ahead of the "The Lost Daughter" UK Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 13, 2021 in London, England© Getty

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin

Though Dakota and Chris had been marred with break-up rumors in the past, it was reported in June that they called it quits for good, after almost eight years together and a reported engagement.

katy perry orlando bloom© FilmMagic

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

It was reported in June that Katy and Orlando split after almost ten years together, six after they got engaged. The two however appear to remain good friends, and recently appeared on a photo dump together on Orlando's Instagram

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend the Jonathan Foundation's 11th annual Spring Fundraiser at Sheraton Universal Hotel on May 17, 2025 in Universal City, California© Getty Images

Denise Richards & Aaron Phypers

Aaron filed for divorce from Denise in July after six years of marriage, and she has since accused him of alleged domestic abuse, providing photos of several injuries from recent months.

Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera on Monday, April 22, 2019 © NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Dylan Dreyer & Brian Fichera

The TODAY host confirmed her split from her husband of 12 years in July with a statement that read: "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between. I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all," she went on, before confirming: "For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate. We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another. Thank you as always for your support."


