Celebrity break-ups 2025: all the major A-List splits this year including Jessica Alba and Katy Perry

From Jessica Alba and Cash Warren to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, catch up below on who in Hollywood is going through a break-up this year — so far…
1/7
Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler
Among the first break-ups of the year was that of Kaia and Austin, who dated for three years, before reportedly breaking up at the end of 2024. The model has since moved on with Lewis Pullman, star of Thunderbolts* and Bill Pullman's son.
2/7
Jessica Alba & Cash Warren
After 17 years of marriage, Jessica confirmed that she and Cash were divorcing in an Instagram statement that read: "I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. "I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and now it's time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals. We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."
In July, she appeared to confirm she is now dating fellow actor Danny Ramirez, after the two were spotted sharing a kiss.
3/7
Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson
Jessica and Eric were married for ten years. Her statement confirming their split read: "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," per People. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."
4/7
Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin
Though Dakota and Chris had been marred with break-up rumors in the past, it was reported in June that they called it quits for good, after almost eight years together and a reported engagement.
5/7
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom
It was reported in June that Katy and Orlando split after almost ten years together, six after they got engaged. The two however appear to remain good friends, and recently appeared on a photo dump together on Orlando's Instagram.
6/7
Denise Richards & Aaron Phypers
Aaron filed for divorce from Denise in July after six years of marriage, and she has since accused him of alleged domestic abuse, providing photos of several injuries from recent months.
7/7
Dylan Dreyer & Brian Fichera
The TODAY host confirmed her split from her husband of 12 years in July with a statement that read: "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between. I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all," she went on, before confirming: "For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate. We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another. Thank you as always for your support."
