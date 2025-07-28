Celebrity break-ups 2025: all the major A-List splits this year including Jessica Alba and Katy Perry

One could argue that Hollywood is known as much for its love stories as it is for its notorious celebrity break-ups.

The year of 2025 hasn't been exempt from it, and though we have seen new couples enter the chat, including Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus, Christina Haack and Christopher Larocca, and Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, among others, naturally, we've seen our fair share of break-ups as well.

From Jessica Alba and Cash Warren to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, catch up below on who in Hollywood is going through a break-up this year — so far…

1/ 7 © Getty Images Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Among the first break-ups of the year was that of Kaia and Austin, who dated for three years, before reportedly breaking up at the end of 2024. The model has since moved on with Lewis Pullman, star of Thunderbolts* and Bill Pullman's son.



2/ 7 © Getty Images Jessica Alba & Cash Warren After 17 years of marriage, Jessica confirmed that she and Cash were divorcing in an Instagram statement that read: "I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. "I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and now it's time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals. We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time." In July, she appeared to confirm she is now dating fellow actor Danny Ramirez, after the two were spotted sharing a kiss.

3/ 7 © Getty Images Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Jessica and Eric were married for ten years. Her statement confirming their split read: "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," per People. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."



4/ 7 © Getty Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Though Dakota and Chris had been marred with break-up rumors in the past, it was reported in June that they called it quits for good, after almost eight years together and a reported engagement.



5/ 7 © FilmMagic Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom It was reported in June that Katy and Orlando split after almost ten years together, six after they got engaged. The two however appear to remain good friends, and recently appeared on a photo dump together on Orlando's Instagram.

6/ 7 © Getty Images Denise Richards & Aaron Phypers Aaron filed for divorce from Denise in July after six years of marriage, and she has since accused him of alleged domestic abuse, providing photos of several injuries from recent months.

