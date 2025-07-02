Jessica Simpson reunites with ex Eric Johnson in family photos from son Ace's 12th birthday

Jessica Simpson and her ex Eric Johnson are coming together amid their ongoing divorce for a special reason.

This week, the former couple, who announced their divorce earlier this year, gathered to celebrate their middle child, son Ace Knute, and his 12th trip around the sun.

In addition to the birthday boy, the "I Think I'm In Love With You" singer and the former San Francisco 49ers player, who had been married since 2014, are also parents to daughters Maxwell Drew, 13, and Birdie Mae, six.

© Instagram Jessica and Eric came together to celebrate Ace's 12th birthday

In honor of Ace's special day, Jessica took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from the celebrations, starting off with a black and white shot of the two posing next to each other with a six flags sign behind them.

More photos followed, such as Ace and his mom making goofy faces, the donuts they enjoyed, photos with his sisters, on rollercoaster rides, and blowing out candles surrounded by friends.

Jessica also included a photo that featured all three of her kids and Eric himself, gathered around a picnic table having lunch at the amusement park.

"Happy 12th Birthday Ace!!! You are the sun. You are the moon. You are the wishes of every shooting star. You are the light," the doting mom then gushed in her caption.

© Getty The former couple was married for ten years

"You are the way. You are the love that makes your Mama's heart glow!" she continued, adding: "There's absolutely nothing you can't do. You excel in every single thing without even tryin'. You're just that kid with a heart of gold that can do it ALL."

"Everything you do and all that you are makes me so very proud. I love you ACE the GREAT!" she concluded, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© ` The Johnson-Simpson family in 2020

"Jessica, I so admire your commitment to looking like that at a theme park. You are the queen of fashion. Happy Birthday Ace!!" one wrote of her belt-adorned black dress, as others followed suit with: "Nothing better than a mother's love and what a sweet note, happy birthday," and: "You look incredible Jess!!" as well as: "Happy Birthday Ace! You reign supreme!"

© Instagram Jessica is also a mom to daughters Maxwell and Birdie

Jessica announced her divorce from Eric after ten years of marriage in a statement to People in January. "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," she said at the time.

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."