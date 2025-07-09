Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's kids Flynn and Daisy feature in rare photo as exes put on united front
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the Kering Caring for Women Dinner during New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at The Pool on September 9, 2024 in New York, New York.© Getty Images

The "Roar" singer and the Lord of the Rings actor confirmed their split after nearly a decade together

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
4 minutes ago
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom shocked fans when it was announced that they had quietly ended their engagement after nearly a decade together on-and-off.

The couple first met in 2016 and announced their engagement on Valentine's Day 2019. However, just before they were due to appear at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice, it was reported that they had separated, later confirmed by their representatives.

However, it looks like there's still plenty of love between the pair, at least as a family unit, as evidenced by new photos shared by the English actor, 48, on social media.

Orlando Bloom takes a selfie wearing a baseball cap by the sea in a photo shared on Instagram© Instagram
Orlando shared some photos from his time in Italy

Days with dad

Orlando took to his Instagram page with a collection of photos from his time in Italy, also featuring very rare images with his two children, his son Flynn, 14, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, and his daughter Daisy, four, with Katy.

Flynn, Daisy and Orlando posed for photos together on a terrace overlooking the water at a restaurant in Portofino, with the teen playfully holding onto his younger half sister, his dad obscuring his face with an emoji.

It's clear still that Flynn has inherited much of his parents' striking looks, sporting a shock of dark hair just like his dad's and even dressed similarly in a baggy t-shirt and shorts.

Orlando Bloom poses on a terrace of a Portofino restaurant with son Flynn and daughter Daisy, shared on Instagram© Instagram
He included a sweet snapshot with his striking son Flynn and daughter Daisy

Daisy's face was also obscured, although she'd already grown quite tall, with a bob of wavy blonde locks with brunette roots like her mom's.

A family portrait

One photo saw Orlando and the two kids pose with Katy, 40, herself, with Daisy climbing onto her dad's shoulders and embracing her mom, with Flynn adoringly looking up at her. The family-of-four looked to be in complete bliss on the yacht, which is where they were spotted vacationing with the newlyweds just days ago.

"Dump 4 ya," the Elizabethtown actor captioned his snap, with fans leaving responses like: "Beautiful trip with fam," and: "These two are amazing parents! Sometimes love and a family deserves a second chance," as well as: "Life is made up of happy moments and family is the basis!!! Enjoy!!!!"

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry pose for a photo with their kids Daisy and Flynn on a yacht, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Orlando and Katy even featured in a playful family portrait together

Orlando attended Jeff and Lauren's star-studded and controversial Italian wedding solo, as Katy was unable to join due to touring commitments, taking her Lifetimes Tour to Australia during that time.

All the love

A joint statement shared last week confirmed that the couple had indeed decided to end their relationship amid reports that it was over. 

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship," the statement began, "representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

Orlando Bloom lies in bed with his daughter Daisy beside him in a photo shared on Instagram© Instagram
The couple have made it clear their biggest priority is co-parenting their four-year-old daughter

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is, and always will be, raising their daughter Daisy Dove with love, stability, and mutual respect."

The couple's decision to part ways also became a major topic of conversation in the wake of Orlando's cryptic posts on social media about "loneliness," and a particularly emotional moment during Katy's tour when she was seen holding back tears onstage. Watch that moment in the video below...

WATCH: Katy Perry tears up in emotional farewell amid shock split from Orlando Bloom

