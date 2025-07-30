January Jones' towering son, 13, joins her on the red carpet in ultra-rare appearance

January Jones turned heads on the red carpet in Laguna Beach, California when she arrived at Oceana’s 18th Annual SeaChange Summer Party with her towering 13‑year‑old son, Xander Dane Jones.

It is rare to see the Mad Men actress on a public outing with her teenager and the pair’s appearance delighted fans and supporters of the environmental fundraiser.

January, 47, looked every inch the Hollywood star as she stepped onto the red carpet in a sleek black midi dress, paired with classic black heels.

© Getty Images (L-R) Actor January Jones and son Xander Dane attend the 18th Annual SeaChange Summer Party

Her blonde locks were worn down and parted in the middle, framing her face with soft waves, while gold hoop earrings and a simple black headband added a touch of glamour.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota‑born actress, best known for her Emmy-nominated turn as Betty Draper, radiated warmth and pride as she walked alongside her son, greeting onlookers with friendly waves and genuine smiles.

© Getty Images January's son Xander is rarely seen out in public

Xander, dressed in an off‑white button‑down shirt, matching trousers and black Adidas sneakers, looked effortlessly cool for the summer evening.

He has inherited his mother’s poise and was perfectly at ease on the carpet, handing out high‑fives and pausing for photographs alongside his famous mum. Their coordinated neutral tones made for a stylish mother‑son moment that will surely stand out in the memories of event attendees.

Oceana’s SeaChange Summer Party, held on Saturday, gathered environmental advocates, celebrities and philanthropists who support the nonprofit’s mission of protecting the world’s oceans. Veteran actor Sam Waterston, 84, best known for his iconic portrayal of Jack McCoy on Law & Order, hosted the evening.

© Getty Images January has not revealed her son's father's identity

The event raised more than $1.7 million to fund research, campaigns and legal battles designed to keep ocean habitats healthy and sustainable.

On Sunday, January took to Instagram to share her excitement about the evening’s success. "I was so excited to celebrate Oceana’s 23rd birthday and attend @oceanaseachange last night!" she wrote alongside a photo of her and Xander on the beach at sunset.

"Sharks are my second favorite animal. They’re iconic, powerful and essential to the health of our oceans. But they’re also under threat. That’s why I’ve been a longtime supporter of @oceana who campaigns to protect sharks and keep our oceans healthy. Join me in celebrating Oceana’s impact and supporting this critical mission: oceana.org/DayOfGiving."

© Instagram January Jones stands side by side with her son Xander on his 13th birthday, shared on Instagram

When it comes to her son’s life out of the spotlight, January fiercely protects Xander’s privacy.

In a 2013 interview with The New York Times she declined to reveal the identity of his father, saying: "That’s my son’s business. It’s not the public’s business."

That stance resonates with many parents who believe children deserve space to grow without constant scrutiny.

January has been equally vocal about the male role models in Xander’s life. In a 2017 interview with Red magazine she shared that Xander enjoys "a lot of bro time with the neighbor dads and my dad, who is super young." She added: "It’s good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women. He doesn’t have a male person saying, ‘Don’t cry’ or ‘You throw like a girl.’ All those things that dads accidentally do."

© Instagram January Jones dressed as her son Xander for Halloween

In that same conversation January revealed that she feels no pressure to introduce a stepfather figure into Xander’s life.

"I just don’t feel I need a partner," she said. "Do I want one? Maybe. But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely. It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room. Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it."