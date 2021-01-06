January Jones celebrated her birthday this week, and the glamorous star was clearly spoilt on her big day!

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the Mad Men actress shared some photos that showed off her delicious spread.

MORE: January Jones stuns in the most glamorous dressing gown selfie

In the first one, a large cookie could be seen, which had been decorated with the word "January" in blue icing, alongside an outline of a yellow sun.

The newly-43-year-old captioned the snapshot: "A cookie cake ALL for me! Thank you @cookiecakesbynicole."

In the second picture, the large cookie was at the back of a table filled with more treats, including two boxes of cupcakes, one with cake slices and another box that was filled with cookies covered in rainbow sprinkles - yum!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey's wife makes the most amazing birthday cake

The blonde beauty jokingly captioned this photo: "Peeps tryin to kill me or what?!"

SEE: James Middleton just got fangirled by this Hollywood star

MORE: January Jones Opens Up About Life as A Single Mother: 'I Don't Feel Unhappy Or Lonely'

The Last Man on Earth star also shared gorgeous photos in the new, vibrantly coloured casual clothing her family had sent her for her birthday, as well as a gorgeous pair of jewel-encrusted gold earrings.

January shared photos of her impressive birthday spread

Wearing bright turquoise sweatpants and a coordinating sweatshirt, January posed for a snap which showed her beaming, which she captioned: "I will be starring in a new ski patrol reboot coming soon to packed theaters."

Last month, the always glam actress showcased her slim figure on Instagram in a photo which saw her don a sexy one-piece complete with a plunging neckline and waist-cinching belt.

The star also posed in her new clothes

She completed the look with large, retro sunglasses and a gold pendant necklace.

In the caption, the actress expressed her gratitude for the warm Californian climes, writing: "This Cali Xmas is so confusing to me. Missing the snow and my family but grateful for so much."

Her on-screen daughter Kiernan Shipka was among the first to comment, writing: "Grateful for this pic." Actor Will Kemp remarked: "Missing LA but grateful for you!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here