January Jones' plunging beach dress has fans asking questions The Mad Men star looked so summery

January Jones had fans all asking the same question when she shared a stunning photo of herself rocking a dreamy beach dress – where is it from?

The Mad Men star's followers were desperate to know where they could get their hands on January's floaty, pink frock, which she teamed with a pink and blue striped sun hat and octagon-shaped sunglasses.

MORE: January Jones stuns in the most glamorous dressing gown selfie

Standing in the most picturesque garden surrounded by fruit trees, January looked so summery as she held up a kumquat, before jokily posing with one in her mouth. "Kumquat! (such a good word)," the actress captioned the photos.

Loading the player...

WATCH: January Jones' Mad Men co-star Elizabeth Moss shares her great style

Fans rushed to the comment section of the post to pose their questions, and compliment January's floaty frock.

"Omgeeeee that dress and you! Where is it from?!" asked one. "Greatest wardrobe ever," said another. "This dress! Where is it from please?" quizzed a third.

January's dress in question is the 'Eshal Plunge Neck Dress' from lemlem, which costs $395 and features side slits and a deep V-neck.

READ: January Jones reveals her biggest hair secrets

MORE: James Middleton just got fangirled by Hollywood star January Jones

Fans were desperate to know where January's dress is from

The description on the website reads: "An ethereal gradation of yellows and of pinks, this is like wearing the sunrise or sunset! There is crisp white texture between the bands of colour.

"We have chosen the prettiest of dress silhouettes for this fabric. We couldn’t imagine anything else! Pictured here in one of our signature silhouettes, the plunge neck."

January's dress costs $395

January often shares stunning swimwear photos on Instagram. Last month, she delighted fans in a one-piece that boasted a plunging neckline, halter-neck detail and was cinched in at the waist with a belt.

In the caption, the actress expressed her gratitude for the warm Californian climes, writing: "This Cali Xmas is so confusing to me. Missing the snow and my family but grateful for so much." [sic]

READ: January Jones treated to mouthwatering birthday cake spread

January often stuns fans with her swimwear photos

The post was met with much praise, with many sharing awe for the star! One follower said: "Beautiful! beautiful Woman, Bravo!!"

Another stated: "Absolutely stunning as always JJ. So beautiful." A third added: "@januaryjones the gift that never disappoints."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.