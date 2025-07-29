Tom Brady shares cryptic message about fatherhood following Gisele split

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's split in October 2022 shook the world, with the couple previously appearing as steadfast as ever.

While they did not reveal the reason behind their divorce after almost 14 years of marriage, the supermodel reportedly had grown frustrated with Tom's dedication to football, particularly after he chose to come back from retirement for a final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.

Parenting 101

© Getty Images Tom revealed that he didn't regret prioritizing football

The NFL legend has now opened up about this decision in a candid newsletter to his fans, revealing his take on juggling parenthood and a successful career at the same time.

"I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family," he wrote. "I chose to do it by playing football."

"My dedication to the sport, the hours of practice, the moments when I was laser focused - those were times when I believe I was doing the best possible thing for my family and my kids, by prioritizing my profession and teaching, by example, what it takes to be really good at your job, what it takes to follow through on commitments, what it takes to be a great teammate; and showing them, also by example, that work is a big part of all of our lives," he continued.

© Photo: Instagram Tom is a father of three

Tom and Gisele share kids Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12; the athlete also shares his 17-year-old son Jack with his ex-partner Bridget Moynahan.

"Remember, your children are watching everything. They see what you do in every aspect of your life and how you do it," he added.

"Reading bedtime stories and helping them with homework are not the only ways to be a great parent. And neither is winning Super Bowls or MVPs."

© Mike Ehrmann He played in the NFL for 23 seasons

He explained that being a footballer "didn't make me a great dad", but that the actions he modeled for his kids through the sport, like "showing up day in and day out", had a lasting impact.

"You won't be perfect. Nobody is. You will fail and disappoint people along the way. But if you stay committed to your goals over time, even when your priorities shift (which they do at times), then you can be confident that you are living a life of integrity and purpose," the 47-year-old concluded.

"Your actions reflect your priorities. That's what you need to live up to every day."

Moving on

© Dimitrios Kambouris The couple split in 2022

Gisele previously explained to Elle that she wanted her husband to be more involved with their kids, rather than focusing on football all the time.

"Obviously, I have my concerns - this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present," she told the publication.

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

© Instagram Tom took his children on a Mediterranean vacation

After their split, the Brazilian beauty moved on with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor, and the couple welcomed their first child together in February 2025.

Tom still prioritizes time with his three kids and took them on a stunning Mediterranean vacation recently. The proud dad posted snaps of their getaway, including a yacht ride and a family dinner.

