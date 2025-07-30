Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau spark dating rumors following cozy date night

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted out on a cozy date night in Montreal on Monday, just weeks after the "Firework" singer confirmed her split from longtime partner Orlando Bloom, sending the internet into a frenzy.

The unlikely pair appeared to enjoy each other's company as they dined at Le Violon, with the performer wearing a black and white dress, while the former Canadian Prime Minister sported a navy shirt, a beige jacket, and trousers.

Montreal date night

© Getty Images Katy is in Canada for her Lifetimes Tour

In a video obtained by TMZ, Katy and Justin were all smiles as they chatted away, and even leaned across the table towards each other at one point in the night.

"Katy and Justin seemed to have had a fantastic evening," a rep for the restaurant told People, adding that the couple greeted the chef and waitstaff after their meal.

"They were super kind and friendly to the staff, and it was an absolute pleasure to have them at the restaurant."

Calling it quits

© AFP via Getty Images The former couple announced their split in July

The mother of one is currently in the country for her Lifetimes tour, and recently announced her split from her fiancé, Orlando, after almost ten years together.

"Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," her rep revealed. "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

© Instagram They enjoyed time together in Australia despite their breakup

The pair share their four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom they welcomed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Katy and Orlando first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty, and went on to get engaged in 2019.

They called off their romance after almost a decade together in June, yet have remained good friends and even took a short vacation together in Australia during her Lifetimes Tour Down Under.

Starting over

© AFP via Getty Images Justin resigned from office in January

As for Justin, 2025 has been a turmoil-filled year after he resigned from office in January following growing pressure from his party.

"Last night over dinner, I told my kids about the decision that I'm sharing with you today. I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister," he told the media. The 53-year-old, who has served as the country's leader since 2015, remained in office until his replacement, Mike Carney, was chosen in March.

Justin has been single for two years, after he announced his separation from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2023 following 18 years of marriage. The former couple share kids Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.

© Anna Moneymaker The couple were married for 18 years before announcing their separation

"Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," he wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you."

To learn more about Katy and Orlando's shocking split, see below...