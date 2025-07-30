Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau spark dating rumors following cozy date night
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau split image © Getty

Katy and her ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom announced their split in July

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted out on a cozy date night in Montreal on Monday, just weeks after the "Firework" singer confirmed her split from longtime partner Orlando Bloom, sending the internet into a frenzy. 

The unlikely pair appeared to enjoy each other's company as they dined at Le Violon, with the performer wearing a black and white dress, while the former Canadian Prime Minister sported a navy shirt, a beige jacket, and trousers. 

Montreal date night

Katy Perry performs at the Kia Forum on July 15, 2025 © Getty Images
Katy is in Canada for her Lifetimes Tour

In a video obtained by TMZ, Katy and Justin were all smiles as they chatted away, and even leaned across the table towards each other at one point in the night. 

"Katy and Justin seemed to have had a fantastic evening," a rep for the restaurant told People, adding that the couple greeted the chef and waitstaff after their meal. 

"They were super kind and friendly to the staff, and it was an absolute pleasure to have them at the restaurant."

Calling it quits

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom stood side by side wearing formal attire while posing on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscars Party© AFP via Getty Images
The former couple announced their split in July

The mother of one is currently in the country for her Lifetimes tour, and recently announced her split from her fiancé, Orlando, after almost ten years together. 

"Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," her rep revealed. "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry pose for a photo with their kids Daisy and Flynn on a yacht, shared on Instagram© Instagram
They enjoyed time together in Australia despite their breakup

The pair share their four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom they welcomed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Katy and Orlando first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty, and went on to get engaged in 2019.

They called off their romance after almost a decade together in June, yet have remained good friends and even took a short vacation together in Australia during her Lifetimes Tour Down Under. 

Starting over

Justin resigned from office in January© AFP via Getty Images
Justin resigned from office in January

As for Justin, 2025 has been a turmoil-filled year after he resigned from office in January following growing pressure from his party. 

"Last night over dinner, I told my kids about the decision that I'm sharing with you today. I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister," he told the media. The 53-year-old, who has served as the country's leader since 2015, remained in office until his replacement, Mike Carney, was chosen in March. 

Justin has been single for two years, after he announced his separation from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2023 following 18 years of marriage. The former couple share kids Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada arrives alongside his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau to the Microsoft Theater for the opening ceremonies of the IX Summit of the Americas on June 08, 2022 © Anna Moneymaker
The couple were married for 18 years before announcing their separation

"Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. 

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you."

To learn more about Katy and Orlando's shocking split, see below...

