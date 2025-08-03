Travis Kelce mourns devastating loss for family as dad's girlfriend dies

Travis Kelce and his family are mourning a devastating loss.

Over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's dad Ed Kelce shared an obituary announcing the death of his girlfriend Maureen Maguire, who died at the age of 74 on August 1.

In addition to Travis, who is in a relationship with Taylor Swift, Ed also shares son Jason Kelce, a former center for the Philadelphia Eagles, with their mother Donna Kelce, to whom he was married for over 20 years before divorcing about 13 years ago.

© Christian Petersen The Kelce brothers with their mom Donna

The obituary, which Ed shared to his personal Facebook page, said Maureen "passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones."

"Though she began her life in New York City, Maureen spent the majority of her years in the suburbs of Philadelphia, where she built a warm and vibrant home filled with love, laughter, and family traditions," it shared, adding that "she began her career as an elementary school teacher," and after marrying her late husband, Daniel J. Maguire, Jr., "she devoted herself wholeheartedly to raising her family, a role she embraced with boundless love and care."

"A devoted mother whose greatest pride was her children," she is survived by her three kids, Chuck, Courtney, and Patrick, as well as "her six cherished grandchildren," and her sister Loretta O’Brien and her brother, John Bullock.

© Getty Images Ed with Taylor in 2024

"Maureen found joy in life's simple pleasures. She loved the beach — especially the shore — and had a deep affection for dogs. In recent years, she spent treasured time in Cape May with her family, enjoying peaceful days by the ocean," it further shared.

The obituary also honored her relationship with Ed. "She also grew an unexpected love for football later in life, sharing many laughs and adventures with her beloved friend Ed Kelce and her loyal dog Butch. Together, they traveled often and attended football games and concerts, and embraced every opportunity to enjoy life to the fullest."

© Getty Ed, Donna, Jason and Taylor during the 2024 Super Bowl

"Maureen was known for her impeccable taste and signature style — wearing tennis skirts religiously despite never playing the game. A natural hostess, she was famous for throwing the best parties, always full of warmth, laughter, and unforgettable food. She had a rare gift for making friends with strangers and making everyone around her feel special, seen, and welcomed. Her presence had a way of turning ordinary moments into something memorable," the obituary concluded.

Ed previously gave insight into both his and Maureen's budding relationship with his son Travis' girlfriend Taylor, some months after the couple started dating in the summer of 2023.

© Instagram Taylor and Travis during a recent vacation

Speaking with the LA Times in February 2024, Ed recalled a funny interaction Maureen had with the "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys" singer.

The family had seemingly been at a football game for Travis, and when Taylor was taking a photo with Ed, Maureen joked to her: "Hey, that's my boyfriend," to which Taylor laughed.